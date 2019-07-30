Global Lemon Extract Market Will Reach to USD 1,331.41 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global lemon extract market accounted for USD 901.15 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,331.41 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1 % between 2019 and 2026.

New York, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Lemon Extract Market by Product (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), and by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Business-To-Business, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Other Retail Formats): Global Industry Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global lemon extract market accounted for USD 901.15 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,331.41 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1 % between 2019 and 2026.

Lemon extract is prepared from lemon peel oil along with a sufficient amount of alcohol. It is citric in nature and rich in vitamin C. The extract is widely used in the food and beverage industry, due to its toothsome flavor and distinct aroma. It is used in preparing mocktails, lemonades, and bakery products. The global lemon extract market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast time period, owing to the growing product application in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, the rising health-conscious population has led to an increase in the demand for natural products, especially those with medical benefits, such as lemon extract as it has several healing properties. However, increasing prices of raw materials and non-availability of freshly prepared products due to limited shelf-life may hamper the lemon extract market growth globally.

The global lemon extract market is fragmented based on the product, application, and distribution channel. The product segment includes conventional and organic. Conventional lemon extracts are likely to dominate the market, owing to their easy preparation process and cost-friendliness. It helps in meeting the growing global demand for the preparation for mocktails, lemonades, and bakery products. Organic lemon extracts, on the other hand, have grown significantly in popularity in recent years, due to increasing global health awareness as consumers prefer more natural and chemical-free products. However, the high cost and limited availability of organic lemon extracts may obstruct this segment growth in the years ahead.

On the basis of application, the lemon extract market includes food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. The cosmetic and personal care segments will hold the largest market shares globally, owing to lemon extract’s properties of being convenient and natural as compared to other synthetic formulations. In the pharmaceutical sector, lemon extracts have proved to be a boon due to its calming and stress-relieving effects, as it relieves pain, improves appetite, and contributes to the treatment of insomnia.

The distribution channel segment comprises business-to-business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail, e-commerce, and other retail formats. Rapid industrialization is fuelling the retail sector growth globally. Additionally, the growing online sale of lemon extracts is boosting the e-commerce segment.

North America is likely to grow notably in the global lemon extract market, owing to the growing demand for lemon extracts in the food and beverage industry, especially in the U.S. The country has witnessed significant growth in the imports of fresh lemons in recent years. Moreover, the increasing focus on product innovations and technological advancements across the region are also boosting this regional market. The variations in climatic conditions in California and Arizona allow for lemon harvesting all throughout the year.

The European lemon extract market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast time period, especially Western Europe, owing to the rising demand for herbal extracts. Moreover, the demand for lemon extracts in the preparation of traditional medicines is rapidly growing in developed countries like Germany, the UK, and France.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show maximum lemon extract market growth in the future, owing to the presence of a huge population with circulatory and respiratory disorders. Thus, lemon extracts are finding a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical sector. A large part of the regional population still believes in traditional remedies. India is the largest producer of lemons globally, with a total production of about 3 million tons annually. The main countries in this regional market are China, Japan, and India.

Latin America will show moderate market growth over the forecast timeline, owing to the growing regional demand for refreshments and beverages. The stress levels of the Brazilian population have increased due to increasing industrialization and thus, increase in the number of working hours. Thus, lemon extracts are finding being used increasingly to relieve stress, which is a primary growth driver of the Latin American lemon extract market.

The Middle Eastern and African market has shown significant developments in the past, due to the flourishing cosmetic industry in Dubai and the UAE. South Africa is another profitable country for the lemon extract market, due to the increasing lemon extract demand in the food and beverage industry.

Some key players of the global lemon extract market are McCormick & Company, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Döhler, Watkins Incorporated, Red Stick Spice Company, B&G Foods, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, The Spice Hunter, Kerry, Star Kay White, and Foods & Ingredients.

This report segments the global lemon extract market into:

Global Lemon Extract Market: Type Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Lemon Extract Market: Application Analysis

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Global Lemon Extract Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Business-To-Business

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Other Retail Formats

Global Lemon Extract Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

