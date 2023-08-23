Increase in pharmaceutical R&D budgets by governments and private players is likely to support the development of new products and technologies. This is projected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for manufacturers of life science reagents during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global life science reagents market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 100 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for life science reagents is expected to close at US$ 61.7 billion.

Increasing geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, respiratory disorders, and cancer regularly require medical tests such as blood tests and urine tests. This is projected to augment the life science reagents market during the forecast period.

The rising emergence and outbreak of various infectious diseases have created challenges and new opportunities for researchers to develop life science tools and reagents for early diagnosis and prevention of disease, positively impacting the life science reagents market growth.

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology, and increased government initiatives and funding to support life sciences research contribute to market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 54.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 100 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 187 Pages Market Segmentation Product, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A, Sysmex Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the life science reagents market was valued at US$ 58.1 billion

Based on end-user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the global life science reagents market due to the high usage of life science reagents in hospitals and laboratories for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

In terms of product, the immunoassay reagents segment dominated the global life science reagents market during the forecast period.

Life Science Reagents: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

With the increased trend toward personalized healthcare and precision medicine increases the need for reagents used in molecular diagnostics and genomics, which is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing research & development activities by pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies to develop medicines and vaccines, is likely to drive the life science reagents market during the forecast period.

Increasing advancements in technologies like next-generation sequencing, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, stem cell therapy, and high-throughput screening increase the need for specialized reagents.

Life Science Reagents Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global life science reagents market during the forecast period. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic facilities contributes to the demand for reagents used in clinical testing and diagnostics.

The life science reagents market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the large patient pool and rise in investment in health care in countries such as China and India. The expansion of the biotechnology industry fuels the demand for reagents used in bioprocessing and other applications, to boost the market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global life science reagents market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of key players. Most companies are making significant investments in research & development activities. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global life science reagents market report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

DiaSorin S.p.A

Sysmex Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Other prominent players

Key Developments in the Life Science Reagents Market

In January 2020 – Roche announced the completion of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin® (bevacizumab), for the treatment of people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy

announced the completion of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin® (bevacizumab), for the treatment of people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy In August 2023 – Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in Malaysia, focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in the field of science. The inauguration was held in conjunction with the company’s Academia-Industrial Day 2023, hosting distinguished guests from the research community.

announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in Malaysia, focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in the field of science. The inauguration was held in conjunction with the company’s Academia-Industrial Day 2023, hosting distinguished guests from the research community. In June 2023 – Merck Invests in production capacity to further provide customers with highly purified reagents for quality control and testing at the company’s Nantong site reflecting Merck’s China strategy and extends partnership with Nantong Economic

Life Science Reagents Market – Key Segments

Product

Chromatography Reagents

Molecular Diagnostics Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Clinical Chemistry Reagents

Flow Cytometry Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Hematology & Hemostasis Reagents

Microbiology Reagents

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Commercial & Contract Research Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

