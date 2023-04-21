North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to record significant revenues from 2023 to 2031, driven by steady investments in energy-efficient solutions in various end-use industries

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global light harvesting materials market was valued at US$ 112.2 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031.

Rise in R&D activities in nanotechnology, such as manufacture of photochromic dye-doped conjugated polymer nanoparticles, is expected to bolster the global light harvesting materials market. Recent market trends indicate a surge in demand for organic photovoltaics with high power conversion efficiency in optoelectronic applications. This is fueling the light harvesting materials industry.

Rapid increase in demand for highly efficient organic optoelectronic devices is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global light harvesting materials market. Rise in R&D of organic photovoltaics cells is likely to boost the market outlook. Rapid commercialization of perovskite solar technologies is estimated to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers in the next few years.

Hybrid and organic light harvesting materials are expected to gain popularity in renewable energy applications, as these are more environmentally-friendly than inorganic materials. An instance is the usage of metal-semiconductor hybrid nanostructures in various photonic applications.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Low-cost Solar Modules: Considerable research in light harvesting materials for solar cell applications is anticipated to boost the light harvesting materials market. Companies are investing significantly in development of high-efficiency solar cells for high-end applications, such as solar cars and space. Rise in demand for low-cost solar modules is anticipated to accelerate light harvesting materials industry development. Increase in demand for novel light harvesting materials in solar-energy harvesting applications is estimated to offer significant revenues to companies in the market. Ongoing research in quantum dot solar cells is likely to pave the way for companies in the market. Lightweight and low-cost organic photovoltaics are gaining traction in renewable energy applications. An instance is usage of these light harvesting materials in organic photovoltaics.

A number of new nanomaterials are being tested for plasmonic organic optoelectronic devices. Increase in adoption of low-cost fabrication processes by manufacturers is likely to augment revenues of companies. Continuous R&D in Light Harvesting Nanomaterials: Rapid adoption of novel manufacturing technologies for light harvesting materials is a key trend that is expected to fuel the light harvesting materials market. Development of a number of light-harvesting nanomaterials in the past few years has broadened the market outlook. An instance is ongoing R&D activities in semiconducting quantum dots (QDs) and organic–inorganic heterostructures.

Key Drivers

Surge in usage of optoelectronic devices is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the light harvesting materials market. An example is rapid development of organic optoelectronic devices.

Rapid increase in adoption of renewable energy sources in many countries is a key driver of the light harvesting materials market. Increase in demand for hybrid and organic light harvesting materials in renewable energy applications can be ascribed to their environmentally-friendly nature.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Considerable R&D in energy-efficient optoelectronics devices and rise in demand for novel light harvesting materials in renewable energy applications are expected to propel the market in Europe.

North America is a lucrative market for light harvesting materials. Increase in adoption of advanced lighting technologies among consumers in the region is anticipated to propel the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to record significant revenues from 2023 to 2031. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to the rise in usage of advanced light harvesting materials in solar cell and other renewable energy applications. India, Japan, and China are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the market.

Competition Landscape

Companies are unveiling advanced LED lighting products that are characterized by eco-friendliness and high energy efficiency. Leading companies are investing substantially in development of highly energy-efficient organic light harvesting materials in order to stay ahead of their competitors.

Key players operating in the light harvesting materials market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIT-SERV GmbH, Osram, Licht AG, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., DSM N.V., Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, Kyocera Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, and General Electric.

Light Harvesting Materials Market Segmentation

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

Hybrid

Others

Application

Solar Cells

Photodetectors

Optical Computing

Photochemical

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

