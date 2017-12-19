Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Strategic Business Report 2017: Booming Smart Lighting Market Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Luminaires

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in US$ by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors:

Product Segments

Portable

Non-Portable

Parts and Accessories

End-Use Sectors

Automotive Lighting

General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, & Others).

The report profiles 337 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

American Electric Lighting (USA)

Holophane, Inc. (USA)

Juno Lighting Group (USA)

Lithonia Lighting Company (USA)

Amerlux, LLC (USA)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India)

Cree, Inc. (USA)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Current, Powered by GE (USA)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

ELK Group International, Inc. (USA)

Thomas Lighting (USA)

Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

Feilo Sylvania (UK)

FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

Havells India Limited (India)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)

LSI Industries, Inc. (USA)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)

NVC (Huizhou) Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

OMS, a.s. (Slovakia)

Opple Lighting (China)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips

Strand Lighting (USA)

PhotonStar LED Ltd. (UK)

Schrder Group GIE (Belgium)

Targetti Sankey S.p.A. (Italy)

TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation (Japan)

Venture Lighting International, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping’ the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies

Growth for Luminaires Surpasses Lamps in the Global Market for Lighting Equipment

Surging Demand for LED Lighting: The Fundamental Growth Driver for LED Luminaires

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

Strong Growth Predicted for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years

LED Outdoor Luminaire are Poised for Rapid Penetration

LED Lamps and Luminaires Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs

Future Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

2. COMPETITION

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

List of Leading Luminaire Manufacturers in North America, EMEA and Asia

Philips Lighting: The Global Leader in General Lighting and Consumer Luminaires

Longer Lifespan of LED Lamps Motivate Manufacturers to Diversify into Fittings and Fixtures

Large Manufacturers Focus on Luminaires to Sustain Growth

Recent Luminaires Launches by Leading Players Summarized

Internet Benefits Lighting Fixture Manufacturers and Retailers

Residential Lighting: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Decorative Lighting

Wall Mounted Sconces

Security Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Non-Residential Buildings: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Ambient Lighting

Accent Lighting

Task Lighting

Non-Building Construction: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Roadway Lighting

Area Lighting

Floodlighting

Specialty Lighting

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Booming Smart Lighting Market Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Luminaires

Luminaires: The Media of Choice for Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Connected Lighting

Embedded Lighting

Sustainable Lighting

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries

Modernization Initiatives and the Resulting Infrastructure Development Drive Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Key Determinants for Lighting Solutions in Industrial Spaces

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications

Industrial & High Baby Lighting Markets: The Most Challenging, Yet Lucrative Applications

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires in a Variety of Sizes and Shapes Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures

Favorable Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires

Major Lighting Policies Promoting LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration in the US, Japan, the EU, China, Korea, and Taiwan

LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments

General Lighting Segments: Key Factors Impacting LED Adoption

Energy Efficient OLED Luminaires to Witness Increased Adoption

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for Fixtures and Luminaires Demand

LED Luminaires Uptake in Commercial Buildings to Increase

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth in Demand for Vehicular Lighting Fixtures

Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living

4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Ultra-thin Lumination

AIR LED Luminaire

Vector Linear Architectural Luminaire

Lumentalk Technology

Wide Spectrum LED for Optimum Plant Growth

Indigo-Clean to Kill Bacteria Continuously and Safely

Helvar’s ActiveAhead

Hybrid Luminaire

DURIS S 2 and DURIS S 5 Color

Tunable Luminaires

Network Centric Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires

Bluetooth Luminaires

New Tracklights that Offer Optimal Flexibility Irrespective of Project Application

Store, Targetti

Fundamentals Track from Intense Lighting

Odin, Nordeon USA

Magic Wand MRE O from Edison Price Lighting

Infra-Structure from Flos Architectural

Gala5 10 from Zaniboni Lighting

Parscan from Erco

Gravity High Power Track from Intense Lighting

Cata from Artemide

LumeLEX 2020 Series from Lighting Services

Lumenalpha Spot Small from Lumenpulse Group

Other Recent Innovative Fixture and Luminaire Models

FineTune System

Gravity Cylinder

LP Circle Pendant

Max Output Warm Glow Dimming Luminaire

Kju Decorative Pendant

Olivio LED Sistema 2

Murro LED Wall Wash

M36 LED My White Color Tuning Luminaire

Indy L-Series LED Cylinder Luminaire

MultipliCITY LED Pathlight Bollard

Cava Curve Linear LED

IG Series Luminaires

Beacon Products Viper by Hubbell Lighting

HPR-LED 2×2

Linea 1.5 Linear Direct/Indirect LED Pendant

RoadFocus LED Cobra Head

Fino Ceiling Wall-Washer

VersaForm Recessed LED Troffer

Cylinder Series from USAI Lighting

Architectural Area Lighting KicK

DLE-48 Intelligent LED High Bay

High Bay FBX

HP-2 Indirect/Direct Linear Pendant

ICO 4 Recessed Downlight

Indy L-Series LED Downlight

NXT-M Collector

Primo Recessed Troffer

Signal Pole-Mounted Luminaire

AXON

CORE FLUX SYSTEM Technology

Evolve LED Canopy Lighting

FACTOR

Glamox Watertight LED Luminaire

GRAFT

INTRO

LEPC with e – poc LED Full Distribution Luminaire

Light Fields evolution

Mira Flexible LED Luminaires

Navion LED

OLUX LED Fountain Luminaires

OLUX LED Spot

OLUX Water-proof Outdoor Luminaires

PANOS Infinity

Piega Luce: New ultra-thin LED Luminaire Design for Home Lighting

PL1 LED Luminaire

Trilia OLED Luminaires

Wall-mounted and Free-standing Luminaires

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lighting Fixtures: A Prelude

Lighting Fixtures

By Product Type

Portable Lighting Fixtures

Non-Portable Lighting Fixtures

Parts and Accessories

Ballasts

Controls

Timers

Photocells

Motion Sensors

Lighting Fixtures

By End-Use Application Sector

Automotive Lighting

General Lighting

Residential

Office

Outdoor

Architectural

Others (Includes Retail/Shop, Hospitality, and Industrial)

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Access Fixtures Introduces HEZE Full Cut-off Wall Packs

Bieber Lighting Unveils LED-based Tennis Court Fixtures

Acuity Brands Introduces D-Series Exterior Lighting

Osram Unveils Apollon a Diverse, VDU-compliant (UGR19) LED Luminaire

Osram Introduces LED row Luminaire Modario PM

Kenall Unveils Indigo-Clean Technology

Acuity Brands Introduces Gotham MYO Series

LEDVANCE Unveils SYLVANIA Lighting

LEDVANCE Introduces Garage LED Luminaires

Orion Introduces Four Latest LED Lighting System

Soraa Unveils Soraa Arc

GREEN CREATIVE Unveils QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires

Eaton Unveils Two Suspended Luminaires

Access Fixtures Introduces 6-lamp T5 Fluorescent High Bays

Philips Unveils VL6000 Beam Luminaire

CROSSROADS LED Unveils RT-ES4 LED Retrofit Luminaire

Hubbell Introduces New CWM LED Luminaire

Cree Increase IG Series LED Parking Luminaires

Nulty Introduces Bespoke Luminaire Design Company

DECO Unveils Gladetino LED Area Luminaire

Fern-Howard Introduces Elegant LED Bulkheads

Grunzell Unveils Helux LED High Bay Luminaire

Lumenpulse Introduces Lumenalpha

Philips Unveils New Ranges of Luminaries

Hubbell Increase Luminaries with New Options

Access Unveils Three KOTA LED High Bay Luminaires

Access Introduces Luminaire Lineup with 100W High Bay

Hubbell Unveils Two New LED Products

Cree Unveils Next Generation CPY LED Canopy Luminaire

Holly Lite Introduces Multi-Purpose LED Luminaires

v2 Lighting Introduces TILT LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils New CWW LED Luminaire

Hubbell Upgrades NutriLED Luminaire

Aura Unveils Architectural LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils LTRX Ambient/Exam LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils 3? Round and Square LED Architectural Luminaires

Cree Unveils New Luminaire Option

First Light Technologies Unveils SCL2 Series Solar LED

Acuity Introduces Olessence Luminaires

Acuity Launches RUBIK Luminaires

OSRAM SYLVANIA Launches Commercial & Consumer LED Luminaires

Minebea Unveils Saliot Luminaire

PIXI Lighting Unveils All-New LED Tiles

Lighting Services Introduces New LED Luminaires

Philips Unveils Philips Selecon PL LED Luminaires

Fluxwerx Launches Three New LED Luminaires

Philips Unveils New Lamps & Luminaires

Nemalux Introduces MR LED Luminaire

Aura Unveils New Architectural Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils High Performance Luminaire

Hubbell Introduces ArcheType X Site/Area LED Luminaire

PL Light Unveils New Line of LED Luminaires

Hitecnico Introduces 180W LED Luminaires

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LumiGrow LED Luminaires Utilise by USDA

Zumtobel Group to Establish New Luminaire Facility

Luminaires Group Takes Over Luminis

Fagerhult to Take Over Majority Stake in WE-EF

Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting

ELK to Take Over Philips Lighting’s Brand & Associated Inventory

Evluma Gets Approval of IDA Seal

Cree Announce Availability of Cree LN Series Luminaire

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 337 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 400)

The United States (120)

Canada (17)

Japan (6)

Europe (190) France (6) Germany (57) The United Kingdom (36) Italy (23) Spain (9) Rest of Europe (59)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)

Middle East (6)

Latin America (7)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vl9z74/global_lighting?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household, Lighting Equipment