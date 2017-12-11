Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Will Reach USD 25.24 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Machine to Machine Market by Technology (4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Power-Line and Others), by Component (Actuators, Sensors, Memory, RFID, Power and Communication Modules) for Consumer Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Retail, Transportations & Automotives, Healthcare, Security and Others – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, global machine to machine market was valued at approximately USD 18.96 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 25.24 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2017 and 2022.



Machine to machine refers to connecting, monitoring, remote sensing, and actuating devices in communication network system. It includes wired or wireless direct communication between devices through a communication channel without the need for human interaction. This concept initiated the Internet of Things (IoT) vision such as a network of sensors, appliances, smart devices, and application that can communicate through a communication channel. Transmission of data from one appliance to another is main work of machine to machine communication. Adoption of the machine to machine technologies is quicker as its less power consuming and availability of IP networks makes it feasible for use.

Browse through 43 Tables & 32 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Machine to Machine Market: By Technology, Applications, Size, Share and Forecast 2016 – 2022”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Machine to Machine Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/machine-machine-market

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in a wireless communication system and growing penetration of internet across the world is presently driving global machine to machine market. Along with it, growing use of a machine to machine connections across all the verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and transportation also drives this market. Increasing use of wired and wireless connectivity across all the industry drives machine to machine market globally. In addition, increasing use of wireless connectivity enabled products such as wireless beacons, mobile point of sale (MPoS) devices, and patient health monitoring devices in the industry is expected to drive the growth of this market in the forecast period. In future, a strategic collaboration of machine to machine solutions provider with system integrators and companies providing networking solutions is expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, lack of standardized protocols in connectivity network is major factor restraining the growth of machine to machine market globally. Privacy and security concern of data that is transmitted over a communication network through devices is also another major factor restraining adoption of these technologies.

In 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow with high CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Due to large industrial hubs and emerging telecommunication industries, the Asia Pacific region is further expected to witness the high adoption of the machine to machine communication technologies. Additionally, increasing adoption of change and development of IT sector by tech-savvy generation in Asia Pacific region makes this regional market leader in machine to machine market among other regions around the globe. Also, growing adoption of the machine to machine services in transportation and automobile industries in Asia Pacific region is driving this market. Increase in the awareness of potential benefits of machine to machine technology and related services across the Asia Pacific regions are expected to grow the market during the forecast period. Rapid economic development in the region, increasing citizen prosperity is playing a key role in the growth of this market.

Browse the full ” Machine to Machine Market by Technology (4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Power-Line and Others), by Component (Actuators, Sensors, Memory, RFID, Power and Communication Modules), Consumer Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Retail, Transportations & Automotives, Healthcare, Security and Others – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2022” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/machine-machine-market

In the North America region, increasing standardization in the machine to machine equipment manufacturing companies and testing firms is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Furthermore, due to innovation in technologies which benefit the stakeholders present in the machine to machine ecosystem these technologies are anticipated to witness large-scale adoption in the forecast period driving the North America machine to machine market. Additionally, increasing adoption of the machine to machine application solutions by North American companies in consumer electronics industry is driving the machine to machine market in this region. Strategic collaboration of machine to machine solution providers with system integrators and companies providing networking solutions in North America is further anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/machine-machine-market

Operators such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are seeking success in connected health market and this factor is expected to fuel machine to machine market in Europe.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2504

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa these regions have moderate growth for the machine the to machine market during the estimated five years. Shifting technological preference towards network connectivity and consumer appliances is expected to fuel the machine to machine market within the forecast period. Key players profiled in the report are Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Grp., Rogers Communication, Axeda Corp., Atmel Corp, Cisco Systems, Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp., NTT Docomo, Inc., and Novatel Wireless, Inc.

For media inquiry contact our sales team @ [email protected]

The report segments machine to machine market into:

Global Machine to Machine Market: Technology Segment Analysis

4G/LTE

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Power-Line

Others

Global Machine to Machine Market: Component Segment Analysis

Actuators

Sensors

Memory

RFID

Power

Communication Modules

Global Machine to Machine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Information Technology (IT)

Retail

Transportations & Automotives

Healthcare

Security

Others

Global Machine to Machine Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Smart Airports Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-airports-market

API Management Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/api-management-market

Enterprise Video Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enterprise-video-market

Human Machine Interface Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/human-machine-interface-market

Virtual reality (VR) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-reality-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joel John 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com