Increase in demand for flexible and sustainable packaging to bolster global mailing bags market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per market report by TMR, the global mailing bags industry was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Mailing bags are used to ship and mail items. These bags are made from durable and lightweight materials, including polypropylene, polyethylene, or paper. Poly mailers, bubble mailers, paper mailers, and padded mailers are types of mailing bags. These mailbags are used for various purposes, such as marketing campaigns, document shipping, and e-commerce shipments. Innovations in these bags, such as tamper evident closures and self-sealing features, have made them popular in the packaging industry. These factors are expected to drive the global market.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41843

Mailing Bags Market: Growth Drivers

Mailing bags are cost-effective and occupy less space as compared to conventional packaging materials. Furthermore, these are flexible and manufactured from recycled materials, which have made them popular among end-use industries. Expansion of the e-commerce sector has contributed largely to the growth of the mailing bags market. Sustainable packaging materials are highly preferred by sellers and buyers as these help reduce waste and harmful carbon emissions. Thus, the mailing bags market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future.

International trade has increased on a large scale. Numerous businesses are inclining toward promotion and sales on an international level. This scenario has led to the development of attractive and multi-featured mailing bags. Mailbags are best suited for packing cosmetics, electronics, clothing, and other accessories. Moreover, these contribute to reducing shipping costs owing to their lightweight, flexibility, and sustainability.

Availability of mailing bags in various shapes and sizes as per consumer requirements in various industries, including e-commerce, retail, food & beverage, and apparel, has created significant opportunities in the global market.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=41843<ype=S

Key Findings of Mailing Bags Market

In terms of material type, polyethylene and polypropylene are extensively used in the production of mailing bags. Demand for these bags is increasing owing to wide application in end-use industries. These factors are likely to augment the polyethylene and polypropylene segments.

Based on product type, the printed segment is projected to witness unprecedented growth owing to high demand for printed mailing bags. These bags can be customized according to the occasion. Special offers and promotions can be printed on the mailing bags, which can act as a marketing tool.

In terms of end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to rise in e-commerce sales and expansion of businesses across the world

Government initiatives to promote sustainable products to reduce carbon footprint have increased the demand for mailing bags, as these are made of sustainable materials in an emission-free production environment.

Mailing Bags Market: Regional Dynamics

According to TMR forecast, the mailing bags market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as India and China, prefer environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. Availability of raw materials in abundance and reasonable labor costs are expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, increase in demand for efficient storage and transportation solutions is expected to bolster market growth in the next few years.

The market in North America is expected to witness strong growth due to novel technological advancements and the presence of major players in the region. Expansion of product portfolio and increase in international trade have created multiple business opportunities in the global market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=41843

Mailing Bags Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global market are involved in extensive research and development activities for innovative and emission-free manufacturing processes. Huge investments in R&D activities by prominent players to develop efficient and eco-friendly mailing bags can open new growth avenues for the mailing bags market. Efforts to create biodegradable bags and solutions to reduce carbon emissions can bring immense growth opportunities for the mailing bags market. Collaborations with mergers, acquisitions, startups, and joint ventures contribute to increasing the market reach. Research on the development of paper-based bags instead of plastic packaging, creating recyclable solutions, and optimizing the manufacturing process has created new growth avenues for the global industry.

Some of the major participants operating in the market are:

ITW Envopak Limited

Versapak Group

Elliot Packaging Ltd

DS Smith Plc

Polybags Limited

NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.

KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tis A.S

Polybags Limited

Mailing Bags Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Plastics

Paper

Product Type

Clear/Transparent

Opaque

Printed

End-use

Commercial

Institutional

Household

Regions

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com