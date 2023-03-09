[190 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Man-Made Sausage Casing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.23 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 5.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nitta Casings Inc., Kalle GmbH, Walton’s., DCW, BAODING DONGFANG CASING CO LTD., ViskoTeepak Group, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Selo BV, Nippi, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd., ALMOL CASING PTY LTD, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Nippi Inc., Viskase Company, Inc., Selo B.V., Fibran S.A., Devro Plc, Oversea Casing Company, Walsroder Casings GmbH, Iman Casings Ireland Ltd., and Viscofan Group., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Man-Made Sausage Casing Market By Type (Animal, Collagen, Cellulose, Fibrous, And Polymer), End-Use (Food Processing Companies, Food Service Providers, Food Retailers, And Other End Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Man-Made Sausage Casing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.41 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Man-Made Sausage Casing? How big is the Man-Made Sausage Casing Industry?

Man-made sausage casings, also known as artificial casings, are manufactured casings that are used to encase sausages during the production process. These casings are made from a variety of materials including collagen, cellulose, and plastic.

Man-Made Sausage Casing Market Coverage & Overview:

The global man-made sausage casing market size was worth around USD 2.23 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow about USD 5.41 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7 percent over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Sausage casing is a material that encloses the filling of the meat and gives the sausage its size, shape, and integrity. The casing plays an important role in the chemical, structural, and volumetric changes that tend to take place in sausages at the time of different stages of manufacturing. There are two types of casings namely man-made and natural. Man-made casings are widely preferred over natural casings due to the immense hygienic benefits it offers.

These casings are unsusceptible to microbial contamination, and hence provide uniformity ensuring limited or no risk of the products being spoiled during transportation and storage. Man-made casings can either be edible or non-edible as they can be derived from cellulose, synthetic fibers, collagen, animal, and polymer. These casings can additionally provide spices, smoke flavoring, and coloring agents among other components to the meat product.

Global Man-Made Sausage Casing Market: Growth Factors

The global man-made sausage casing market is expected to surge exponentially due to a significant surge in demand for animal protein in various countries across the globe. An increase in the number of meat eaters around the globe due to a rise in inclination towards protein-rich diets and growth in awareness among people about the nutritional benefits of animal protein further drives the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Man-made sausage casing market has undergone transformational changes over the last couple of years due to the increased demand for meat sausages. Man-made sausage casing is increasingly reliant on easily accessible materials such as collagen, cellulose, and nylon. On the other hand, the extortionate cost of natural casings, apprehensions regarding the sourcing of animal intestines for the manufacturing of natural casings, and fewer availability of raw materials further drive the growth of the man-made sausage casings market.

Furthermore, an increase in the popularity and adoption of frozen meat products and the introduction of GMO-free and gluten-free casings are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the man-made sausage casing industry. However, the growing popularity of vegan diets among people and the prevalence of trade uncertainties are expected to hinder the growth of the market to an extent during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.23 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.41 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Nitta Casings Inc., Kalle GmbH, Walton’s., DCW, BAODING DONGFANG CASING CO LTD., ALMOL CASING PTY LTD, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Nippi Inc., Viskase Company, Inc., Selo B.V., Fibran S.A., Devro Plc, Oversea Casing Company, Walsroder Casings GmbH, Iman Casings Ireland Ltd., and Viscofan Group. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Man-Made Sausage Casing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global man-made sausage casing market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into animal, collagen, cellulose, fibrous, and polymer. The collagen casings segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the appreciably reduced cost of production in the case of collagen casings compared to gut casings or other alternatives. In addition, collagen casings have considerably fewer labor requirements and can initiate efficient production speeds. Furthermore, collagen casings provide a number of advantageous properties such as standard diameter, strength, edible, and uniformity are further predicted to bolster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into food processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. The food processing companies segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The main reason for the growth of this segment is attributed to rise in the meat consumption among people and surge in demand for sausages enabled food processing companies to expand production and meet the demand, which subsequently resulted in the increased production of man-made sausage casings. In addition, the rise in automation in sausage production and the availability of innovative food options are further expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Man-Made Sausage Casing market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Animal Casing

Collagen Casing

Cellulose Casing

Fibrous Casing

Polymer Casing

By Application

Household

Industrial

"Man-Made Sausage Casing Market By Type (Animal, Collagen, Cellulose, Fibrous, and Polymer), End-Use (Food Processing Companies, Food Service Providers, Food Retailers, and Other End Users), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Man-Made Sausage Casing market include –

Nitta Casings Inc.

Kalle GmbH

Walton’s.

DCW

BAODING DONGFANG CASING CO LTD.

ALMOL CASING PTY LTD

Blancasings Industriale SRL

Nippi Inc.

Viskase Company Inc.

Selo B.V.

Fibran S.A.

Devro Plc

Oversea Casing Company

Walsroder Casings GmbH

Iman Casings Ireland Ltd.

Viscofan Group.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Man-Made Sausage Casing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Man-Made Sausage Casing market size was valued at around US$ 2.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.41 billion by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, the collagen casings segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application segmentation, the food processing companies segment held the largest market share in 2022

On the basis of geography/region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Man-Made Sausage Casing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Man-Made Sausage Casing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Man-Made Sausage Casing Industry?

What segments does the Man-Made Sausage Casing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Man-Made Sausage Casing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to occupy a dominant market share and grow simultaneously at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the exponential growth of the market in this region is the increase in the number of meat eaters and the immense presence of a large number of sausage manufacturers in this region. Besides, the increase in the popularity of frozen meat products, the rise in the standard of living and disposable income among people, and a massive number of fast-food restaurant chains in this region drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, Impossible Foods, a California-based food company that creates plant-based substitutes for different types of meat products, announced the launch of its plant-based protein range with its new Impossible Sausage. It is specially made to taste, cook, and look like pork sausage as it contains 43% less saturated fat, 30% less calories, and 47% less total fat compared to traditional pork ground sausage.

In April 2020, Loryma, a Germany-based company, and Viscofan, a maker of meat casings in Spain, collaborated to create a recipe for fried sausages and vegan grills made with wheat components.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Man-made sausage casing?

Man-made sausage casings, also known as artificial casings, are manufactured casings that are used to encase sausages during the production process. These casings are made from a variety of materials including collagen, cellulose, and plastic.

Which key factors will influence man-made sausage casing market growth over 2023-2030?

Increasing demand for processed meat products, Technological advancements in the production of man-made casings, Changing consumer preferences, Increasing demand for convenience foods, Growing meat industry in developing countries

What will be the value of the man-made sausage casing market during 2023-2030?

According to the Zion Market Research report, the global man-made sausage casing market was worth around USD 2.23 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 5.41 billion by 2030.

What is the CAGR value of the global man-made sausage casing market from 2023-2030?

The global man-made sausage casing market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% over the forecast period.

Which region will contribute notably towards the man-made sausage casing market value?

North America led the global man-made sausage casing market with nearly 38 percent of the shares. Sausage has been enjoying a period of strong sales in recent years, mainly due to the ongoing introduction of new and intriguing flavors, as well as more convenient packaging and products.

Which are the major players leveraging the man-made sausage casing market growth?

Nitta Casings Inc., Kalle GmbH, Walton’s., DCW, BAODING DONGFANG CASING CO LTD., ViskoTeepak Group, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Selo BV, Nippi, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd., ALMOL CASING PTY LTD, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Nippi Inc., Viskase Company, Inc., Selo B.V., Fibran S.A., Devro Plc, Oversea Casing Company, Walsroder Casings GmbH, Iman Casings Ireland Ltd., and Viscofan Group.

