Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market Will Reach USD 1,800 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market accounted for USD 1,128 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,800 million globally by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The rising demand for managed file transfer software and service in the manufacturing sector is fueling market development. Managed file transfer helps manufacturers to manage files through a centralized system and streamlines the transfer process. Manufacturers like John Deere, Hyundai, Sharp Electronics, Hydrite Chemical, etc. have already opted for managed file transfer solutions. With the rising investments by various manufacturers to automate data transfer processes, the managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market is expected to grow substantially over the upcoming years. The managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market is expected to witness notable growth due to the rising software demand in the media and entertainment sector.

Browse through 53 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 172 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market: By Technology, Industry Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Managed file transfer solutions offer real-time activity monitoring and tracking that helps organizations in this sector to prevent data thefts. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of managed file transfer solutions may have an adverse effect on market growth. Alternatively, the increasing use of automation in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to open new growth avenues for the market.

Based on component, the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market includes software and services. The software segment is projected to grow at notably over the estimated timeframe. This segment is further divided into people-centric file transfer, extreme-file transfer, and system-centric file transfer. On the basis of enterprise size, the global market includes small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the future, owing to the regional expansion of various top companies in numerous sectors. By end-use industry, the market includes BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others. The manufacturing segment is projected to hold a substantial share of the market in the future, owing to the growing software demand in Europe and Latin America.

North America is anticipated to make noteworthy contributions to the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market over the forecast timeframe, owing to the increasing investments in the IT and telecom sector. The U.S.is expected to be the most vital country in the region, owing to the presence of organizations like IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, etc. and the increasing demand for managed file transfer solutions in the media and entertainment sector. The rising cyberattacks have led to the increasing demand for solutions that provide data security during various stages of file transfer, which is also expected to fuel the region’s managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market in the future.

Europe is expected to grow considerably in the managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market, due to the rising software demand in the retail sector. Most of the retailers in Europe are focusing on investing in the latest technologies to protect customer data and meet their requirements. The aim of using managed file transfer software and service in retail is to simplify and automate data movement. Germany, UK, and France are anticipated to make vital revenue contributions to the region’s managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market. These solutions provide manufacturers a centralized system for managing files and streamline their data transfer process. Europe is considered as the center of automotive manufacturers with organizations like Daimler and Volkswagen Group located in the region. Volkswagen is using “Data Interchange PLC” managed file transfer solutions that provide information related to vehicle stock, orders, and prices.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially in the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market over the estimated time span. China, India, and Japan are anticipated to make notable contributions in the region’s market development, due to the increasing awareness about managed file transfer solutions in the retail sector. Managed file s solutions offer retailers access control, maintain data security, and generate audit trails. With online retailing evolving in developing economies of this region, the demand for managed file transfer solutions that provide data security is bound to rise.

The Middle East and Africa managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market is projected to grow considerably, owing to the increasing software awareness in the BFSI sector as managed file transfer solutions help financial institutes to meet their regulatory compliance for security.

Some major players of the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market are IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Axway, Wipro Limited, Signiant, Swift File Transfer, OpenText Corporation, and Tibco Software.

This report segments the global managed file transfer (MFT) software and service market into:

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market: Component Analysis

Software People-Centric File Transfer System-Centric File Transfer Extreme-File Transfer

Services People-Centric File Transfer System-Centric File Transfer Extreme-File Transfer



Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market: Enterprise Size Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

