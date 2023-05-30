Mannitol Market Sales Rising As Consumption within Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry Surges. The extensive demand for low-calorie sugar alternative products across India will foster the mannitol sales during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The predicted value of the worldwide mannitol market in 2022 was close to US$ 418.65 million. According to predictions, the sector would benefit from reasons such as a growing population, changing lifestyles, and an increase in certain ailments. As a result, it is predicted to have made US$ 890.31 million by 2033 and to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market for mannitol is expanding as a result of the increased prevalence of diabetes. Its usage as a sweetener in food and drinks is projected to rise because it does not cause a major increase in blood sugar levels. The global mannitol market is also profiting from increasing consumer awareness of health issues since it is a low-calorie as well as non-cariogenic additive. Confectionery applications are expanding, which is driving growth. It is being used more and more in gums and mint-based candies due to its cooling properties.

Around the world, there is a rising demand for packaged drinks, juices, and various flavored drinks. The vast majority of beverage products rely on sugar. Manufacturers add sugar to flavored drinks to enhance their flavor along with mouthfeel. In beverages, conventional sugar has more calories. More consumers are attempting to limit their consumption of calories, carbs, or certain sugars as occurrences of different chronic illnesses like diabetes and obesity rise. Beverage producers are turning to sugar alcohols to stay up with the altering trend. The beverage industry’s need for mannitol is growing as a result.

Key Takeaways:

Through 2033, it is expected that the United States would control more than 63.5% of share of the North America.

In 2023, it is anticipated that the UK mannitol market would be worth US$12.4 million.

It is anticipated that by 2033, Latin America would consume more than 35.5% of all mannitol consumed worldwide.

The most popular form, crystal, currently has a dominant market share of over 64% and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2023 to 2033.

During the projection period, the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to grow at a 7.91% annual rate.

“The market for mannitol is expanding as a result of the increased prevalence of diabetes. Its usage as a sweetener in food and drinks is projected to rise because it does not produce an enormous rise in blood sugar levels,” – remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers in emerging nations like the Middle East, as well as the Asia Pacific, have improved their capacity for research in preparation for the launch of new products. In turn, this has opened up the potential for a worldwide market for low-intensity sweeteners.

Key businesses throughout the world are concentrating on expanding their footprint in response to the rising demand for mannitol. They are concentrating on working with regional players in order to increase their worldwide reach. This tactic is not just effective in underdeveloped nations. Instead, some of the top producers in advanced nations are seeing teamwork as a crucial tactic to acquire a competitive edge.

Prominent Players are:

Roquette Frères Company

Cargill Inc.

SPI Pharma

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co.

Spectrum chemical manufacturing corp.

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd

Ingredion Incorporated

Zuchem Inc.

Akhil Healthcare (P) LTD.

Pfizer

Some key developments in this market are:

In 2023, Ingredientpharm grants SPI Pharma, Inc. (SPI), a pioneer in the world of supplying specialized products to the pharmaceutical business, exclusive distribution rights for two things-mCELLETS® MCC pellets as well as TAP® tartaric acid pellets. Directly compressible Ibuprofen DC100 distribution rights were also given exclusively to SPI. The exclusive rights to distribute throughout North America, New Zealand, Latin America, and Australia are part of this arrangement. In these areas, SPI intends to offer the MCC pellets as ACTILLETSTM MCC pellets.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global mannitol market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the mannitol market, the market is segmented on the basis of mannitol by form (powder, crystal), end use (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled:

By Form:

Powder

Crystal

By End-Use:

Food Bakery Goods Sweet Spreads Confectionery Dairy Products Canned Food

Beverages Carbonated Drinks Fruit Drinks & Juice Powdered Drinks and Mixes

Pharmaceuticals Solid Dosage Forms Lyophilized Preparations Medicated Confectionery/ Medicated Chewing Gum



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

