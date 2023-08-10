[210 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Manual Tile Cutter Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 385.69 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 552.85 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.59% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Precision Waterjet Cutting, Hangzhou John Hardware Tools, Dedra, RUBI, Raimondi, Karl Dahm, RK TOOLS, Ningbo Sanding Edge Industrial, Airport Bearing Company Limited, Romway Industrial, Zhejiang Xidele, SIRI, Kraft Tool Co.®, Zhejiang Shijing Tools, The Elephant Company Tile Cutters, Wenzhou TEGU, Sigma, Yueqing zebra Tools Co. Ltd., Battipav, Montolit, ISHII Tools, Yongkang TOPVEI., and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Manual Tile Cutter Market By Type (Single-Track Manual Tile Cutters, Double-Track Manual Tile Cutters, And Others), By Application (Commercial And Household), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Manual Tile Cutter Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 385.69 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 552.85 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.59% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Manual Tile Cutter? How big is the Manual Tile Cutter Industry?

Report Overview:

The global manual tile cutter market size was evaluated at $385.69 million in 2022 and is slated to hit $552.85 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.59% between 2023 and 2030.

A tile cutter that is operated by hand is a tool that can cut ceramic and porcelain tiles to a variety of predetermined sizes and shapes. In addition to this, it adjusts the lateral wedges and transforms the uneven corners of the tile into correct tile fittings. According to reports, there is a wide variety of each of these instruments to choose from. These goods are used for kitchen splashbacks that are on the smaller side, projects that require straight cuts, and areas that have a requirement for fewer spaces.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/manual-tile-cutter-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Manual Tile Cutter Market: Growth Factors

An increase in spending on residential and commercial development projects as a means of supporting the current tendencies of the global market

The growth of the global market for manual tile cutters will be driven by a notable increase in the expenditures on construction activities in both the commercial and residential sectors. The expansion of the global market is expected to be spurred on by the growing desire for installing vitrified tiles in residential and commercial buildings to enhance the aesthetic value of the structures. In addition to this, trends that promote high durability and an increase in the expenses of maintenance might stimulate growth in the global market. The global market proceeds will be significantly impacted by both the introduction of brand-new products as well as innovations to existing ones.

For example, in October 2021, Norton Clipper, a major player in the construction industry that supplies cutting, grinding, and drilling equipment, introduced a new range of manual tile cutters called the Norton Clipper CTM 1200. These tile cutters are capable of cutting ceramic as well as natural stone tiles in an efficient manner, either in a straight or diagonal direction. In addition, in January of 2023, RUBI USA, a leading company in the provision of high-quality services for the cutting and maintenance of ceramic tiles, introduced the TZ-1800, the world’s largest manually operated tile cutter. The new machinery not only ensures the requisite breaking strength based on tile thickness, but also delivers high precision combined with a significant increase in cutting capacity. These kinds of moves will contribute significantly to the acceleration of the market’s expansion across the world.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/manual-tile-cutter-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 385.69 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 552.85 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.59% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Precision Waterjet Cutting, Hangzhou John Hardware Tools, Dedra, RUBI, Raimondi, Karl Dahm, RK TOOLS, Ningbo Sanding Edge Industrial, Airport Bearing Company Limited, Romway Industrial, Zhejiang Xidele, SIRI, Kraft Tool Co.®, Zhejiang Shijing Tools, The Elephant Company Tile Cutters, Wenzhou TEGU, Sigma, Yueqing zebra Tools Co. Ltd., Battipav, Montolit, ISHII Tools, and Yongkang TOPVEI. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Manual Tile Cutter Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for manual tile cutters may be broken down into three categories: by type, by application, and by region.

The global market for manual tile cutters can be broken down into several categories, based on the types of tile cutters available: single-track manual tile cutters, double-track manual tile cutters, and others. In addition to this, it is expected that the double-track manual tile cutter segment would record a substantial growth rate during the assessment timeline. This particular segment accounted for approximately one-fourth of the total revenue generated by the global market in 2022. The shorter amount of time required by double-track manual tile cutters in addition to the segment’s growth in the coming years can be ascribed to the ease of use that these cutters provide for their customers. In addition to this, these goods are both portable and cost-effective, and they also have a high operational efficiency.

The global market for manual tile cutters can be segmented into the commercial and domestic markets, depending on the application of the product. In addition, the commercial sector, which was responsible for more than forty percent of the global industry’s share in 2022, is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the global industry’s revenue share between the years 2023 and 2030. The growth in the number of commercial establishments across the globe as well as the rise in the number of repair and building projects within the commercial segment can be attributed to the segmental expansion that will occur over the next eight years.

The global Manual Tile Cutter market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single-Track Manual Tile Cutters

Double-Track Manual Tile Cutters

Others

By Application

Commercial

Household

Browse the full “Manual Tile Cutter Market By Type (Single-Track Manual Tile Cutters, Double-Track Manual Tile Cutters, And Others), By Application (Commercial And Household), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/manual-tile-cutter-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Manual Tile Cutter market include –

Precision Waterjet Cutting

Hangzhou John Hardware Tools

Dedra

RUBI

Raimondi

Karl Dahm

RK TOOLS

Ningbo Sanding Edge Industrial

Airport Bearing Company Limited

Romway Industrial

Zhejiang Xidele

SIRI

Kraft Tool Co.®

Zhejiang Shijing Tools

The Elephant Company Tile Cutters

Wenzhou TEGU

Sigma

Yueqing zebra Tools Co. Ltd.

Battipav

Montolit

ISHII Tools

Yongkang TOPVEI

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Manual Tile Cutter market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.59% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Manual Tile Cutter market size was valued at around US$ 385.69 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 552.85 million by 2030.

The global manual tile cutter market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a prominent surge in the expenditure on construction activities in commercial as well as residential sectors.

In terms of type, the double-track manual tile cutters segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment is slated to dominate the global industry share over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific manual tile cutter industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/manual-tile-cutter-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Manual Tile Cutter industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Manual Tile Cutter Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Manual Tile Cutter Industry?

What segments does the Manual Tile Cutter Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Manual Tile Cutter Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7435

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America to be a global leader in the manual tile cutter market over the forecast timeline

North America, which contributed more than 51% of the global manual tile cutter market share in 2022, is expected to lead the regional market sphere in the ensuing years. The market growth in the sub-continent over the prognosis timeframe can be subject to thriving real estate activities in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Furthermore, an increase in disposable income will contribute sizably towards the regional market earnings. Apart from this, an increase in the construction of residential buildings and a surge in the renovation of these buildings in the region will generate a robust demand for manual tile cutters in the region.

Furthermore, the manual tile cutter industry in the Asia-Pacific zone is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the predicted timeline. The major growth factors of the industry in the region include a rise in the construction of residential buildings for the rapidly increasing population in densely populated countries such as India and China. Furthermore, schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna launched by the Government of India offering houses at reduced costs for economically weaker sections in India can further boost the demand for the product in the Asia-Pacific zone. Rapid improvement witnessed in the infrastructural growth and increase in construction activities in China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand will upsurge the penetration of manual tile cutters in the sub-continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/manual-tile-cutter-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Nickel Sulfate Market By Type (Plating Grade, EN Grade, And High Purity Grade), By Application (Chemical Industry, Battery, And Electroplating), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nickel-sulfate-market

All Terrain Vehicles Market By Seating Capacity (Two-Seater, And One-Seater), By Application (Agriculture, Sports, Military & Defense, Entertainment, And Others), By Fuel-Type (Diesel, And Gasoline), By Number Of Wheels (3-Wheeled, 4-Wheeled, And More Than 4-Wheeled), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/all-terrain-vehicle-market

Drone Logistics Market By Application (Transportation Management, And Warehouse & Storage Management), By Component (Software, Hardware, And Services), By End-User (Military, And Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drone-logistics-market

MIL Connectors Market By Application (Air Force, Army, Marines, And Navy), By Type (Rectangular, Circular, And Fiber Optic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mil-connectors-market

Retro Reflective Market By Application (Conspicuity, Traffic & Work Zone, Personal Safety, And Fleet & Vehicle Registration), By Product Type (Paints, And Films), By Technology (Glass Beads, Ceramic Beads, Microprismatic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/retro-reflective-market

Wheat Germ Oil Market By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Feed Industry, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, And Others), By Production (Inorganic, And Organic), By Distribution (Business-To-Customer, And Business-To-Business), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-germ-oil-market

Sodium Lactate Market By Form (Powder And Liquid), By Application (Antioxidant, Emulsifier, Acidity Regulator, Flavor Enhancer, PH Regulator, Preservative And Humectant), By End User (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sodium-lactate-market

Metal Fiber Market By Product (Steel, Nickel, Copper, Aluminum, And Others), By Technology (Bundle Drawing, Foil Shaving, Machining, And Melt Spinning), By Application (ESD/EMI Protection, Filtration, Hot Glass Manipulation, Electrical Cables, Specialties, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Power & Electronics, Chemical & Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Textile, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/metal-fibers-market

China Clay Market By Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, And Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), By Application (Paper Coating And Filling, Pesticide, Feedstock Treatment, Medicines And Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Paper Industry, Ceramic Industry, Agricultural Industry, Paints Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/china-clay-market

Insulation Product Market By Product (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS, CMS Fiber, Calcium Silicate, Aerogel, Cellulose, PIR, Phenolic Foam, And Polyurethane), By End-Use (Construction, Industrial, HVAC & OEM, Transportation, Appliances, Furniture/Bedding, And Packaging) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insulation-products-market

Alginic Acid Market By Type (High M And High G), By Product (Sodium, Calcium, Potassium, Propylene Glycol, And Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/alginic-acid-market

Calcium Carbonate Market By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)), By Application (Paper, Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/calcium-carbonate-market

Gourmet Salts Market By Type (Himalayan Salt, Fleur De Sel, Sel Gris, Smoked & Roasted Salt, Flavored Salt, Specialty Salt, Atlantic Salt, Maldon Salt, And Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood Products, Sauces & Savory And Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gourmet-salts-market

Guar Gum Market By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, And Pharmaceutical Grade), By Function (Stabilizer & Emulsifier, Thickening & Gelling Agent, Binder, Friction Reducer, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/guar-gum-market

Food Thickeners Market By Type (Protein, Starch And Hydrocolloids), By Source (Animal, Plant, And Microbial), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces & Dips, Beverages, Convenience & Processed Food, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-thickeners-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?