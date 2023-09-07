Fact.MR’s latest report on Marine Supplements Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Marine Supplements Market will be worth US$ 6,635.4 million in 2023 and US$ 13,669.9 million in 2033. Demand for marine supplements worldwide is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the following ten years.

Due to its broad in health benefits and the large necessary nutrients present in marine species, marine supplements, also made reference to as ocean-based supplements or marine-derived supplements, are becoming more and more famous. Fish, algae, seaweed, and shellfish are just a few of aquatic products in which these supplements are made from.

Supplements from of the harmful impact on the environment. sea provide an alternative to land-based sources, such as farming animals, which can have Algae-based probiotics, for instance, require fewer resources and have a smaller carbon footprint than conventional sources derived from animals because many aquatic organisms are harvested sustainably. Although marine supplements may have health benefits, it’s always advisable to speak with a healthcare provider before using them regularly. They can ensure their safe and efficient use by offering personalized guidance based on your unique health needs.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 13,669.9 million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Marine Supplements Report:

The global Marine Supplements market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13,669.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for Marine Supplements is likely to soar at 8.1 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 27.6 % in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. India is projected to hold a dominant value share of 14.9 % in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The United States Marine Supplements market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 , 772.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. China market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 10.0% during the projection period.

“The expanding market for marine supplements reflects the recognition of the vast potential hidden within our oceans, unlocking a new era of innovation in the health and wellness industry.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Who is Winning?

Optimum Nutrition, Inc,

BioTechUSA,

TCI CO., LTD,

Further Food,

Vital Proteins LLC,

Hunter & Gather,

Shiseido Co. Ltd,

The Clorox Company,

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY.,

Codeage LLC

Everest NeoCell LLC

are key Marine Supplements manufacturers listed in the report. These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

Garden of Life introduced Oceans 3 Healthy Hormones, a marine-based supplement designed specifically to support women’s hormonal balance. It combines botanicals, omega-3 fish oils, and necessary nutrients.

The Arctic Cod Liver Oil was released by Nordic Naturals. It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and is derived from wild-caught Arctic cod. The item is renowned for being of the highest caliber and purity.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Marine Supplements market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Marine Supplements market based on product type (vegetable, fish, pork, chicken, beef), nature (organic, vegan, conventional), form (cubes, tablet), processing type (pressed products, extruded products), packaging format (box, jars, packet/sachet), and sales channel (food processing companies/brands, private label brands, food service (HoReCa), retail sales), across various regions.

