Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2017-2027 – Competitive Analysis of 13 Leading Companies

Global market for maritime and border security is expected to be worth around US$21 Billion in 2017 and is expected to increase to nearly US$30 Billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of around 3.3% during the forecast period.

The report Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2017-2027 offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for maritime and border security equipment, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Cumulatively, the global market for maritime and border security is projected to value around US$270 Billion during the forecast period, and is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest expenditure in the homeland security sector as emerging economies, such as India and China execute extensive modernization programs for their respective maritime and border security forces owing to a number of issues such as territorial conflicts and terrorism.

During 2017-2027, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global maritime and border security market with cumulative expenditure of about US$112 Billion. The spending in the region will be largely driven by the ongoing and planned future procurement programs of China, India, South Korea, Australia and Japan, among others, which comprises a large majority of the region’s overall investment on the sector. The region is estimated to account for a share of over 41% of the overall maritime and border security market over the forecast period.

India remains the pivotal country in terms of border disputes in the Asia Pacific. Traditional rivalry with Pakistan and impact of recurrent terrorist activities emerging from the latter has compelled India to invest heavily in border infrastructure and surveillance. Similarly, territorial disputes with China along the Himalayan ranges have also resulted in increased investments by the Indian Government in the recent years. Moreover, persistent impact of immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar has raised internal security concerns among the law enforcement forces in the country, leading the Government to establish border fences and improved surveillance capabilities along the borders.

Scope

The global maritime and border security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% over the forecast period.

The market consists of four categories: Maritime Surveillance and Detection, Border Surveillance and Detection, Border Infrastructure and Protection, Maritime Infrastructure and Protection. It is expected to be dominated by the Maritime Surveillance and Detection, followed by Border Surveillance and Detection.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 41.5%, followed by the North America market, which is dominated by the US market. Russia, UK and Turkey to account for major market share in the European region.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Global Maritime and Border Security Market – Overview



Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Military Maritime and Border Security Market – Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Maritime surveillance and detection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Border surveillance and detection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Border infrastructure and protection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Maritime infrastructure and protection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Regional Review

Defense capital expenditure

Capex forecast, 2027017- 2027

Factors influencing military modernization programs

Military Maritime and Border Security Market – Regional Analysis

Regional overview

Factors driving spending within the region

Regional expenditure on each sub-segment , 2017-2027

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Trend Analysis – Key Defense Markets

Country -wise breakdown of expenditure for each region

Sub-segment wise analysis for each country

Major Programs for each country

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Key Programs Analysis

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive analysis – 13 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Major Alliances and Recent Contracts

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Helicopters

BAE Systems plc

Bell Helicopter

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

L3 Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rolls Royce

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7k8pb/global_maritime?w=12

