Growing Demand for Healthy Snacks Fueling Global Sales of Pistachios. Bakery, Dairy, And Confectionery Industries Is Expected To Present New Business Opportunities For Market Players
Rockville , Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states in its newly published research report that worldwide demand for pistachios is growing due to rising awareness about their high nutritional value. The global pistachios market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% and reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2033.
Pistachios are a rich source of antioxidants and fiber and help lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of cancer, and maintain blood sugar levels. They are widely consumed by patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. North America has favorable conditions for growing pistachios, with a moderate climate, hot and dry weather, and fertile soil. Iran, Türkiye, and the United States produce around 90% of the world’s pistachios. The United States exports pistachios to countries such as Spain, Germany, and China.
Roasted pistachios are becoming popular among health-conscious and vegan consumers as a healthy snack alternative to high-fat options. This growing demand for healthy snacks presents lucrative opportunities for the pistachios market. Additionally, consumers’ shift toward vegetarianism is driving the sales of pistachios.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8351
Report Attributes
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2033
|Value Projection (2032)
|US$ 7.4 Billion
|Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|5.1 % CAGR
|No. of Pages
|170 pages
|No. of Tables
|84 Tables
|No. of Figures
|112 Figures
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global pistachios market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.
- Sales of pistachios around the world are estimated to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2033.
- The present size of the global pistachios market is US$ 4.5 billion.
- Demand for pistachios in Canada is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.
- Sales of pistachios in Germany are expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033.
According to a Fact.MR analyst, “Demand for pistachios is being driven by their increasing use as a flavor enhancer in various bakery products and their growing popularity as a nutritious snack option.”
Key Market Players
- Del Alba International
- Wonderful Company LLC
- Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.
- Santa Barbara Pistachio Company
- Primex Farms, LLC
- Nichols Pistachio
- Keenan Farms
- Horizon Growers
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8351
Segmentation of Pistachios Industry Research
- By Product :
- In-shell
- Shelled
- By End Use :
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Flavored Drinks
- Breakfast Cereals
- Dairy Products
- Others
- By Distribution Channel :
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
- By Region :
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8351
Key Questions Covered in the Pistachios Market Report
- What is the projected value of the Pistachios Market in 2023?
- At what rate will the global Pistachios Market grow until 2033?
- Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Pistachios Market?
- Which region is expected to lead in the global Pistachios Market during 2023 to 2033?
- Which are the factors driving the Pistachios Market during the forecast period?
- What is the expected market value of the Pistachios Market during the forecast period?
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pistachios market for the period 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights into the pistachios market on the basis of product (in-shell, shelled), end use (bakery & confectionery, flavored drinks, breakfast cereals, dairy products, others), and distribution channel (hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, others), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).
Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Baru Nuts Market: The global baru nuts market is valued at US$ 5.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 47 million by 2032-end.
Low-Cal Nuts Market : The Rising awareness and knowledge regarding sustainable consumption, with no signs of abating, is rising the demand for low-cal nuts.
Fox Nuts Market: The global market for fox nuts is expected to reach over 68,443 Tons by the end of 2027 and set to grow at a volume CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Snacks Market: Worldwide sales of snacks stand at a revenue of US$ 507.2 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach an approximate market valuation of US$ 835.8 billion by the end of 2033
Healthy Fat Free Snacks Market: This shift towards healthy no-fat snacks due to work from home culture fuelling the demand for healthy fat snacks market.
About Fact.MR,
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email : shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube
- AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2023 - February 13, 2023
- Bath & Body Works Appoints Lucy Brady to Board of Directors - February 13, 2023
- CorkRules Launches on iOS, Making it Easier for Consumers to Navigate the Restaurant Wine List with Confidence - February 13, 2023