Global Market for Renal Dialysis Equipment to Increase By 2022

Expansion driven by technological advances and brisk growth in key applications

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As researchers focus on innovative products and machines for dialysis, the companies producing such products are investing more in R&D. An updated study by BCC Research projects that the global market for renal dialysis equipment will reach $21.8 billion by 2022 and examines it by type, end user, application and region.

Dialysis devices have wide-ranging applications in administering critical fluids and medications needed by patients with renal disease. In the last decade, there have been many advances in renal dialysis equipment (including home dialysis and portable dialysis machines), consumables, and accessories. From an estimated $16.5 billion in 2017, this global market is forecast to expand at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, according to BCC Research’s report, Renal Dialysis Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets .

The market for dialysis accessories (e.g., catheters, dialyzers, blood tubing sets, and arteriovenous fistula needles) is expected to reach $11.9 billion at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022. Peritoneal dialysis solutions are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Research Highlights

By application, hemodialysis is leading the renal dialysis market and is expected to grow by 5.1% through 2022.

Despite having smaller market shares than hemodialysis, the peritoneal dialysis and continual renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segments are each growing at a very fast pace.

Home dialysis and portable dialysis machines are gaining popularity among patients who are suffering from end-stage kidney disease, kidney failure, or acute kidney injury.

“With the increased global incidence of dialysis patients, medical center dialysis is expected to reach $19.1 billion by 2022 at a 5.6% CAGR,” said Robert G. Hunter, BCC Research senior editor, healthcare. “The evolution of dialysis technology has contributed to development of the healthcare sector, which has witnessed remarkable changes in the last decade due to the increase in the use of innovative products and therapies by healthcare facilities.”

By Region, North America Will Prevail

North America is the leader in the global renal dialysis market. The European dialysis market is growing due to the rise in research expenditures, deterioration in human health, and need for novel and effective therapies. The patient population in Asia makes it a growing market for renal dialysis. The increase in the number of patients with end-stage renal disease in emerging markets has resulted in the growth of dialysis in these countries.

