Spectrum analyzer Market is Segmented by Network Technology and Further Sub-segment into Wired Network Technology, Wireless Network Technology, and by Region- Forecast from 2023 to 2033

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Persistence Market Research estimates that the global market for spectrum analyzer will reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2023 and experience a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. Wireless technology is becoming more prevalent in many industries, including healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, and aerospace, so the market is expected to grow.

Spectrum analyzers can measure a variety of quantities, such as power density or frequency. A spectrum analyzer is one of the important testing devices that measure frequency and a wide range of other parameters. Signal analyzers are used to find unknown signals and measure ones we know. Electrical and electronic measurements benefit greatly from the spectrum analyzer because of its accuracy. Tests can be carried out on a wide range of circuits and systems with this tool. A radio frequency is used to operate these circuits and systems.

With its various configurations, this device can be applied to a wide range of instrumentation and measurement applications. Depending on the application, it is available in different specs, sizes, and even in different shapes. Researchers are currently experimenting with using these devices in high-frequency ranges at ultra-frequency levels. The measurements can even be recorded on the digital platform when connected to a computer system.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the market for spectrum analyzers experienced a CAGR of 8.4%.

Spectrum analyzer sales in the United States are projected to reach US$ 1.2 billion in 2033.

in 2033. South Korea’s spectrum analyzer sales are projected to reach a market share of over 16.40% by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The United Kingdom spectrum analyzer market is projected to generate absolute dollar opportunities of US$ 175.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on top type, the swept-tuned spectrum analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Benchtop spectrum analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2033, thus indicating a rapid development over the next few decades to come.

“Cloud-based solutions and cybersecurity awareness are expected to drive demand for spectrum analyzers. Increased demand for cost-effective solutions and integration with testing and measurement equipment is expected to grow.,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

Manufacturers of spectrum analyzers are expanding their production capabilities in order to gain a larger share of the market. Key players seeking to expand their market presence will benefit from the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations.

Spectrum analyzers are dominated by the following companies:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Fortive Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Cobham PLC

Giga-tronics Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

L P Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Lecroy Inc.

Avcom of Virginia, Inc.

B & K Precision Corporation

Key market developments are as follows:

In June 2023, Shaelig Company, Inc. will introduce the Consultix SiteWizardTM MTM-427 Cable and Antenna Analyzer, capable of analyzing wireless signals serving 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), and 4G (LTE), as well as 2.4GHz WiFi signals. 4.3″ touch screen allows users to take measurements quickly and easily, with UI features such as sorting, reviewing, and comparing graphs. Up to 5000 feet can be specified as the range of distance to fault with measurement modes such as VSWR, Return Loss, Cable Loss, and DTF.

Shaelig Company, Inc. will introduce the Consultix SiteWizardTM MTM-427 Cable and Antenna Analyzer, capable of analyzing wireless signals serving 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), and 4G (LTE), as well as 2.4GHz WiFi signals. 4.3″ touch screen allows users to take measurements quickly and easily, with UI features such as sorting, reviewing, and comparing graphs. Up to 5000 feet can be specified as the range of distance to fault with measurement modes such as VSWR, Return Loss, Cable Loss, and DTF. In June 2023, Rohde & Schwarz and IEMN will collaborate on 6G THz via electronics and photonics. IEMN (Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics, and Nanotechnology) in Lille, France, and Rohde & Schwarz have been working together for several years. To accelerate advancements in emerging 6G technologies, Guillaume Ducournau has studied high frequencies and how Rohde & Schwarz can integrate its test and measurement solutions with photonics.

Market Segmentation

By Offering (Product, Software)

By Type (Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer, RF Tuning Method, Super Heterodyne, Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer, Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer, Fast Fourier Spectrum Analyzer, Parallel Filter Analyzer)

By Frequency Range (<6 Ghz, 6 Ghz – 18 GHz, >18 GHz)

By Form Factor (Handheld Spectrum Analyzer, Portable Spectrum Analyzer, Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer)

By Network Technology (Wired Network Technology, Wireless Network Technology)

By End-User Technology (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Medical & Healthcare, Semiconductors & Electronics, Industrial & Energy Sector, Others – Educational Institutes and Government Sector)

By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the spectrum analyzer market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

