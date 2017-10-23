Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2022

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies is Estimated to Reach Nearly $82.7 Billion in 2022 from $67.8 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for environmental remediation technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A detailed discussion of technological categories in their current state, as well as future developments
- Applications for these categories, including soil remediation, groundwater remediation, and surface water remediation
- Insight into the regulatory framework in which the industry must operate
- Evaluation of key and relevant patents
This report examines the global markets for technologies used in the remediation of environmental contamination. In the scope of this report, natural resources affected by environmental contamination include surface water, groundwater and soils (to include soil vapors). Markets are examined in greater detail in later sections of the report that discuss markets from a regional perspective and from the perspective of remediation technologies’ applications to sites associated with certain industries.
The technologies considered to form the core market for remediation technologies are those that are included in the Remediation Technologies section of this report. Any technologies that are not included in the aforementioned section are not included in the market quantification, unless otherwise specifically stated. Also, not included within the scope of this report or in the market size and growth estimates are technologies for cleaning/remediation of contaminated air and any technologies that are applicable solely for treatment (such as wastewater treatment) and not for remediation; however, technologies that can be dually applied and have seen significant use for remediation purposes are included.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
- Definitions of Terms and Acronyms Used in This Report
- Geographic Regions Defined in This Report
4: Remediation Technologies
- Introduction
- Overview of Contaminants and Site Assessment
- Overview of Current Technology Types
- Patent Analysis
5: Industry Landscape and Structure
- Significant Industry Factors
- Significant Categories of Industry Players
6: Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Global Market by Industrial Application
- Global Market by Region
7: Company Profiles
- Primary Companies
- Peripheral Organizations
Companies Mentioned
- Ambiotek
- Angel Ambiental
- Altela Inc
- BacTech Environmental Corporation
- Bauer Umwelt GmbH
- BioPlanta
- Bioremediation Consulting Inc.
- BioVantage Resources Inc
- BRISEA Group Inc
- BTX Geologia Meio Ambiente Ltda
- CETCO
- CH2M HILL
- Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc
- Creative Water Technology Ltd
- Cypher Environmental Ltd
- Ecolotree Inc
- ECT
- Envera
- Ecometals Ltd
- Entact LLC
- Environmental Remediation Resources (ERR) Pty Ltd
- Fluor Corp
- Genesis Water Inc
- Geo-Cleanse International
- GEOData S.A
- Geovation Engineering
- Gingko Bioworks
- Ground/Water Treatment & Technology LLC
- Hydrus Technology
- Innovative Engineering Solutions, Inc
- Ivey International Inc
- Kurion Inc
- McMillan-McGee Corp
- Miller Consultoria Ambiental Ltda
- Newterra Ltd
- Odebrecht Ambiental S.A
- Oxi Ambiental
- Phytorem S.A
- PowerCem Technologies B.V
- Premier Magnesia LLC
- Regensis Ltd
- ResinTech Inc
- Resiter
- Servmar Ambiental
- SRL Plasma Pty Ltd
- TerraTherm Inc
- Tetra Tech Inc
- TIGG Corp
- TRC Companies Inc
- URS Corp
- Weber Ambiental
- Xitech Instruments Inc
- Zblin Umwelttechnik GmbH
