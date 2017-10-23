Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2022

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies is Estimated to Reach Nearly $82.7 Billion in 2022 from $67.8 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for environmental remediation technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A detailed discussion of technological categories in their current state, as well as future developments

Applications for these categories, including soil remediation, groundwater remediation, and surface water remediation

Insight into the regulatory framework in which the industry must operate

Evaluation of key and relevant patents

This report examines the global markets for technologies used in the remediation of environmental contamination. In the scope of this report, natural resources affected by environmental contamination include surface water, groundwater and soils (to include soil vapors). Markets are examined in greater detail in later sections of the report that discuss markets from a regional perspective and from the perspective of remediation technologies’ applications to sites associated with certain industries.

The technologies considered to form the core market for remediation technologies are those that are included in the Remediation Technologies section of this report. Any technologies that are not included in the aforementioned section are not included in the market quantification, unless otherwise specifically stated. Also, not included within the scope of this report or in the market size and growth estimates are technologies for cleaning/remediation of contaminated air and any technologies that are applicable solely for treatment (such as wastewater treatment) and not for remediation; however, technologies that can be dually applied and have seen significant use for remediation purposes are included.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview

Definitions of Terms and Acronyms Used in This Report

Geographic Regions Defined in This Report

4: Remediation Technologies

Introduction

Overview of Contaminants and Site Assessment

Overview of Current Technology Types

Patent Analysis

5: Industry Landscape and Structure

Significant Industry Factors

Significant Categories of Industry Players

6: Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies

Global Market by Industrial Application

Global Market by Region

7: Company Profiles

Primary Companies

Peripheral Organizations

Companies Mentioned

Ambiotek

Angel Ambiental

Altela Inc

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Bauer Umwelt GmbH

BioPlanta

Bioremediation Consulting Inc.

BioVantage Resources Inc

BRISEA Group Inc

BTX Geologia Meio Ambiente Ltda

CETCO

CH2M HILL

Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc

Creative Water Technology Ltd

Cypher Environmental Ltd

Ecolotree Inc

ECT

Envera

Ecometals Ltd

Entact LLC

Environmental Remediation Resources (ERR) Pty Ltd

Fluor Corp

Genesis Water Inc

Geo-Cleanse International

GEOData S.A

Geovation Engineering

Gingko Bioworks

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology LLC

Hydrus Technology

Innovative Engineering Solutions, Inc

Ivey International Inc

Kurion Inc

McMillan-McGee Corp

Miller Consultoria Ambiental Ltda

Newterra Ltd

Odebrecht Ambiental S.A

Oxi Ambiental

Phytorem S.A

PowerCem Technologies B.V

Premier Magnesia LLC

Regensis Ltd

ResinTech Inc

Resiter

Servmar Ambiental

SRL Plasma Pty Ltd

TerraTherm Inc

Tetra Tech Inc

TIGG Corp

TRC Companies Inc

URS Corp

Weber Ambiental

Xitech Instruments Inc

Zblin Umwelttechnik GmbH

