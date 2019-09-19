Global Masterbatch Market Will Reach USD 14.41 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global masterbatch market was USD 10.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 14.41 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Masterbatch Market By Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, and Filler), By Polymer Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, and Others), and By End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global masterbatch market was USD 10.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 14.41 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Masterbatch is a liquid or solid additive that is used to enhance or color the existing properties of different polymers, such as antilocking, antistatic, and UV stabilization. Masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments or additives that is cooled into a granular resin after a heat process.

Browse through 105 Tables & 36 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Masterbatch Market Size & Share 2018: Industry Type, Applications, Segments, Demand & Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025".

The global masterbatch market is projected to witness notable growth in the upcoming years, owing to its growing usage in the building and construction industry and flourishing packaging industry across the globe. The rising use of plastics in the automotive sector to produce lightweight vehicles and improve fuel efficiency is further estimated to fuel the masterbatch market growth globally. However, the stringent environmental regulations regarding the non-biodegradability of plastics may hamper the masterbatch market growth.

The masterbatch market is classified on the basis of type, polymer type, and end-user. The type segment of the masterbatch market includes color, additive, white, black, and filler masterbatch. In 2018, the color masterbatch segment contributed to the largest market share globally and is expected to sustain its dominance in the upcoming years as well. By polymer type, the masterbatch market includes polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Polyethylene dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast time period as well. This can be attributed to the extensive use of polyethylene in packaging, building and construction, and automotive industries. The end-user segment of the market for masterbatch includes building and construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, textile, agriculture, and others. In 2018, the packaging industry dominated the global masterbatch market in terms of both revenue and volume.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific masterbatch market dominated globally and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the future as well. The regional dominance can be attributed to rapidly increasing masterbatch demand in the packaging industry and the increasing masterbatch consumption in the construction industry in the emerging economies of India, China, Japan, and Indonesia. The increasing demand for packaged food has boosted masterbatch applications in the packaging industry. However, the strict environmental regulations on the plastics may hinder the market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the rising applications of masterbatch in the textile industry will further fuel this regional market growth in the years ahead.

The North American masterbatch market is anticipated to grow significantly over the assessment time period, owing to the growing masterbatch consumption in the packaging industry due to the rising need for food and beverage containers, medical bags, and boxes, and security packaging. In 2018, the U.S. dominated the masterbatch market in the region. Additionally, the constant innovations witnessed in the production process are estimated to further boost the applications of masterbatch, thereby, propelling the masterbatch market.

"Masterbatch Market By Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, and Filler), By Polymer Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, and Others), and By End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025"

The European masterbatch market is predicted to grow in the future, owing to the rising demand for plastics in the aerospace industry, surging application of plastics in the automotive industry, and escalating shift toward lightweight components in the automotive industry to improve fuel efficiency.

Rapid industrialization is among the major factors driving the masterbatch market in Latin America. Brazil dominated this regional masterbatch market, owing to the growing number of construction activities and the increasing use of plastics in consumer goods.

The Middle East and Africa is likely to witness moderate market growth over the estimated timeframe, owing to the growing use of masterbatch in various industrial applications and rising need for plastics and polymers by the regional construction industry.

Some major players of the masterbatch market are Ampacet, PolyOne Corporation, Clariant International, Ferro Corporation, Gabriel–Chemie, Polyplast Muller, Plastika Kritis, RTP Company, A. Schulman, Dow Corning Corporation, and Americhem.

This report segments the global masterbatch market into:

Global Masterbatch Market: Type Analysis

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Filler Masterbatch

Global Masterbatch Market: Polymer Type Analysis

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Others

Global Masterbatch Market: End-User Analysis

Building and Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Global Masterbatch Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

