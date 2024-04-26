In the United States, the demand for maternity activewear is on the rise as expecting mothers prioritize fitness and wellness during pregnancy. Seeking comfort and functionality, these women embrace activewear that supports their active lifestyles, enabling them to stay healthy and engaged throughout their pregnancy journey.

NEWARK, Del, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a current valuation poised at US$ 7.6 billion by 2024, the maternity activewear market trajectory unfolds with promise and potential. As expectant mothers embrace comfort and style, the market surges towards a dazzling future, envisioning a valuation soaring to US$ 13.3 billion by 2034.

Propelled by a steady CAGR of 5.7%, the journey epitomizes empowerment, blending fashion, function, and flair to accompany mothers-to-be on their active pursuits with grace and confidence.

The emergence of pregnancy activewear as a distinct category within maternity wear mirrors shifting lifestyle trends and evolving customer preferences, underscoring the importance of comfort, functionality, and style during pregnancy.

With the rising popularity of prenatal fitness, there is a surge in demand for specialized sportswear tailored to the unique needs of expectant mothers. Retailers and businesses encounter challenges in managing inventory due to the limited shelf life of maternity apparel. Balancing supply and demand is crucial, considering the varying lengths of pregnancies and individual preferences.

Overstocking on certain sizes or styles can lead to inventory issues, necessitating clearance sales to mitigate excess stock and maintain profit margins. The expansion of e-commerce presents immense opportunities for maternity apparel businesses to reach a wider audience and enhance the shopping experience for pregnant women.

Online platforms like ASOS Maternity offer convenience and accessibility, allowing expecting mothers to explore and purchase maternity clothing effortlessly from anywhere.

“The emphasis on empowering expecting mothers with comfortable yet stylish apparel thus focuses on providing supportive and functional clothing that adapts to their changing bodies and thus propels the demand for maternity activewear, ensuring mothers-to-be can embrace their pregnancy journey with comfort and empowerment,” – says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on product type, the outerwear segment is accounted to hold a market share of 74.4% in 2024.

The United States is expected to register at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034.

The United Kingdom registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034.

Based on material type, the cotton segment is accounted to hold a market share of 41.1% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

In the fiercely competitive maternity activewear market, established brands like Nike and Lululemon dominate alongside boutique labels like Seraphine. Emerging players innovate with eco-friendly designs. Differentiation lies in blending style and functionality as brands vie to capture the attention of expecting mothers seeking comfort, performance, and style.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2023, Blanqi introduced innovative maternity activewear designs featuring seamless construction and targeted support zones, providing expecting mothers with unparalleled comfort and functionality throughout their pregnancy journey.

In 2023, Motherhood Maternity expanded its maternity activewear line to include sustainable fabric options, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility while offering expecting mothers stylish and eco-friendly workout attire.

Key Companies Profiled

Ingrid & Isabel

Blanqi

Motherhood Maternity

Seraphine

Active Truth

FittaMamma

Cadenshae

Cake Maternity

HATCH

Mumberry

Boob Design

Noppies

Beyond Yoga (Maternity Collection)

Gap Maternity

PinkBlush Maternity

Country-wise Analysis

Countries CAGR The United States 5.9% The United Kingdom 6.5% Japan 9.7% Singapore 10.4% India 9.2%

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global maternity activewear market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the maternity activewear market is segmented based on Product Type [Outerwear (Tops, Tunics, Bottoms, Dresses, Others), Innerwear (Lingeries, Camisoles, Others), Nightwear], Material Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Synthetic, Spandex, Others), Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Outerwear Tops Tunics Bottom Dresses Others

Innerwear Lingeries Camisoles Others

Nightwear

By Material Type:

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Synthetic

Spandex

Others

By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Author by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, and technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

