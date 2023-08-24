Medical Fluid Bags Market Size & Supplier Analysis – Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis (2023-2028)

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Medical Fluid Bags Market is valued at US$ 3,210 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

In emergency and trauma care settings, medical fluid bags are necessary for quick fluid resuscitation, blood transfusions, and other critical procedures. Medical device improvements, such as drug delivery systems and dialysis machines, may expand the use of medical fluid bags as a component of these systems.

As the world’s population expands and ages, there is a greater demand for medical interventions and treatments that necessitate the use of various types of medical fluid bags, such as IV bags and blood bags. The proliferation of healthcare institutions, clinics, and hospitals in emerging markets and metropolitan regions may increase demand for medical fluid bags to suit patient needs.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global medical fluid bags market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product type, material, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global medical fluid bags market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global medical fluid bags market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material, the PVC compounds segment led the global medical fluid bags market. This is predicted to persist throughout the forecast period. PVC medical bags are lightweight, can be steam sterilized, and are much less expensive.

On the basis or end user, in 2020, the hospital segment is expected to increase the most. Fluid bags are currently routinely utilized to treat various infections and disorders by separating blood components such as plasma and platelets.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3,210 million Market Size Forecast US$ 4,742 million Growth Rate 5% Key Market Drivers Increasing Hospital and Healthcare Facility Expansion

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Advancements in Medical Technology Companies Profiled Terumo Corporations

Amsino International Inc

Smiths Medical

Fresenius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Pfizer Inc

Fresenius Kabi

ConvaTec

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global medical fluid bags market include,

In February 2022, Baxa Corporation, a prominent provider of IV systems and equipment, was bought by B. Braun. This acquisition broadened B. Braun’s offering and strengthened its position in the U.S. market.

In April 2022, B. Braun introduced the Exquisica IV bag, a new generation of IV bags that are easier to use and more comfortable for patients. The bags are composed of a soft, flexible material that is comfortable to hold.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global medical fluid bags market growth include Terumo Corporations, Amsino International Inc, Smiths Medical, Fresenius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi, ConvaTec among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global medical fluid bags market based on product type, material, end user and region

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Blood Bags Intravenous Bags Drain Bags Dialysis Bags Others

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material PVC Compounds Polyolefins Others

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Blood Banks Others

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Medical Fluid Bags Market US Canada Latin America Medical Fluid Bags Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Medical Fluid Bags Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Medical Fluid Bags Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Medical Fluid Bags Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Medical Fluid Bags Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Medical Fluid Bags Report:

What will be the market value of the global medical fluid bags market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global medical fluid bags market?

What are the market drivers of the global medical fluid bags market?

What are the key trends in the global medical fluid bags market?

Which is the leading region in the global medical fluid bags market?

What are the major companies operating in the global medical fluid bags market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global medical fluid bags market?

