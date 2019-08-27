Global Medical Laser Systems Market Will Reach Around USD 4,548 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global medical laser systems market was USD 2,142 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4,548 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.37% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Medical Laser Systems Market By Product (Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, and Diode Laser Systems), By Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, and Others), and by End-Use (Surgical, Cosmetic, and Dental): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global medical laser systems market was USD 2,142 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4,548 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.37% between 2019 and 2025.

Medical lasers are medical devices that are used for treating several diseases and removing tissues by using lasers authorized for medical uses. With the increase in the number of diseases like urological, skin problems, cardiovascular, and eye-related disorders, the need for medical lasers has also increased that is fuelling the wide acceptance of medical laser systems globally.

The various factors driving the medical laser systems market are various technological advancements, growing aging population, increasing incidences of eye-related disorders, and the rising number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments. In addition, the increasing importance of aesthetics also contributes to the global medical laser systems market growth. Moreover, various benefits offered by medical laser systems, such as decreased pain intensity and faster recovery, will further propel the medical lasers systems market. However, the risks associated with these procedures like scarring, infection, and change in skin color, strict safety regulations, and a high failure rate of these treatments may hamper the medical laser systems market.

The medical laser systems market is fragmented on the basis of product, application, and end-use. Based on the product, the market includes solid state laser systems, dye laser systems, diode laser systems, and gas laser systems. Solid state laser systems will be the fastest-growing market segment over the forecast time period, owing to their growing use in dermatology. Diode laser systems are expected to dominate the global medical laser systems market, owing to their wider applications in several photodynamic therapy and aesthetic treatments.

By application, the market is categorized into gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, dermatology, ophthalmology, and others. Dermatology accounts for the largest market share, due to the increasing demand for aesthetics treatment like skin tightening, contouring, and skin rejuvenation and rising patient awareness regarding various laser treatment options. Cardiovascular is expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the development of various cost-effective treatment techniques and increasing occurrence of heart diseases globally.

Based on end-use, the cosmetic segment shall hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in the future, owing to the growing demand for non-invasive treatments and increasing number of aesthetic procedures being performed worldwide.

North America is expected to dominate over the estimated time period, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic and skin diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic surgical procedures and treatments, and favorable reimbursement policies for medical laser systems. In addition, the improved healthcare infrastructure and various technological advancements in medical laser technologies across the region are boosting the regional next-generation biometric demand. Furthermore, the rising aging population and increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries along with high disposal income also fuel the medical laser systems market in this region. The U.S. holds a predominant position in this regional market.

Europe held the second spot in the medical laser systems market in 2018, due to the increasing regional awareness about laser technology and its benefits and rising R&D activities. Germany and the U.K. are major contributors to the European medical laser systems market.

The Asia Pacific medical laser systems market is the fastest-growing globally, which shall register the highest CAGR over the forecast time period. This can be attributed to the growing medical tourism, rapid adoption of technologically-advanced laser treatment options, increasing elderly population, escalating disposable income, and rising healthcare expenditure. High unmet medical demand in developing economies of India and China and various strategic expansions made by the key players in this region are also contributing to the Asia Pacific medical laser systems market.

Latin America is estimated to witness moderate market growth over the forecast time period, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness regarding the use of medical laser systems. The Middle East and Africa shows sluggish growth in the medical laser systems market, due to the lack of funding required for the implementation of laser systems and unwillingness showed by various key players for the installation of laser systems due to high cost.

Some major players in the medical laser systems market are AngioDynamics, Alcon Laboratories, Biolase, American Medical Systems, Cardiogenesis Corporation, Bausch & Lomb, Lumenis, Novadaq Technologies, IRIDEX, PhotoMedex, Syneron-Candela, and Spectranetics Corporation.

This report segments the global medical laser systems market into:

Global Medical Laser Systems Market: By Product

Solid State Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Global Medical Laser Systems Market: By Application

Dermatology

Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Cardiovascular

Urology

Others

Global Medical Laser Systems Market: By End-Use

Cosmetic

Dental

Surgical

Global Medical Laser Systems Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

