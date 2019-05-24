Global Medical Power Supply Market Worth USD 1,459 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global medical power supply market was valued at around USD 961 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,459 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Medical Power Supply Market by Current Type (AC-DC Power Supply and DC-DC Power Supply), by Construction (Enclosed Power Supplies, Open Frame Power Supplies, External Power Supplies, U-Bracket Power Supplies, Configurable Power Supplies, and Encapsulated Power Supplies), by Application (Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment, Home Medical Equipment, Surgical Equipment, and Dental Equipment), by Power Range (200W and Below, 201W to 1000W, 1001W to 3000W, and 3001W and Above): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global medical power supply market was valued at around USD 961 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,459 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

The medical power supply is used in wide-ranging medical applications. These devices are distinct from regular power supply devices. At times, they are combined with bigger power devices or equipment for power supply. Healthcare amenities are thriving around the world due to technological inventions and rising aged population base, which is expected to further revolutionize the healthcare industry. The protection of patients and workers is the main concern of medical power supply. Developments and improvements in technology and invention substantially influence the global medical power supply market. The rising demand for medical tools that are more competent, smaller, cheaper, consistent, and lighter is correspondingly driving the global medical power supply market growth. The intensifying occurrence of diseases, easier access to medical treatment, accessibility of technical provision for healthcare, improved standards of living, and the efficacy of numerically controlled power supply are primarily driving the medical power supply market.

The medical power supply market is fragmented on the basis of current type, construction, application, and power range. Based on the current type, the global medical power supply market includes AC-DC power supply and DC-DC power supply. The AC-DC power supply is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to its low-energy intake, a lesser threat of current leakages, and superior efficacy characteristics. Based on construction, the market is categorized into enclosed power supplies, external power supplies, open frame power supplies, configurable power supplies, u-bracket power supplies, and encapsulated power supplies.

The external power supplies segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth over the forecast time period, owing to its rising use in movable medical devices. Based on application, the market includes diagnostic and monitoring equipment, surgical equipment, home medical equipment, and dental equipment. The home medical equipment segment is likely to attain a substantial market share, due to the rise in the use of movable equipment and easy usage of medical devices across the world. Based on power range, the market includes 200w and below, 201w to 1000w, 1001w to 3000w, and 3001W and above.

By geography, North America is projected to attain a major share in the global medical power supply market. This growth can be attributed to robust healthcare amenities, particularly in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, the growing number of assured entities in the U.S., and rising demand for medical devices. Furthermore, the presence of leading companies, such as Wall Industries, Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation, Astrodyne TDI, etc., involved in the manufacture of progressive grade plastics in the market is also fuelling the market.

Europe accounts for a sizeable share of the global medical power supply market, owing to the rising number of government provisions related to power supply, increasing expenditure for improved healthcare infrastructure, the presence of several key players in the region, and increasing installations of medical equipment.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to accomplish substantial market share over the forecasted time period. The Chinese medical power supply market is expected to register extensive growth in the future, owing to the increasing healthcare budget, growing private and public healthcare spending, and the rising number of diseases. Growing aged population base in this region is also a foremost contributor to this regional market growth.

Some key players operating in the global medical power supply market are XP Power, Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation, Powerbox International, Delta Electronics, Astrodyne TDI, Meanwell Enterprises, Handy and Harman, Globtek, Friwo Gerätebau, Inventus Power, Wall Industries, Synqor, and Protek Power.

This report segments the global medical power supply market into:

Global Medical Power Supply Market: By Current Type

AC-DC Power Supply

DC-DC Power Supply

Global Medical Power Supply Market: By Construction

Enclosed Power Supplies

Open Frame Power Supplies

External Power Supplies

U-Bracket Power Supplies

Configurable Power Supplies

Encapsulated Power Supplies

Global Medical Power Supply Market: By Application

Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment

Home Medical Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Dental Equipment

Global Medical Power Supply Market: By Power Range

200W and Below

201W to 1000W

1001W to 3000W

3001W and Above

Global Medical Power Supply Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

