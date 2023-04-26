[220 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Medical Spa Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 16.51 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 49.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 14.61% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Revance Therapeutics, Allergan, Syneron Medical Ltd., Cutera, Aesthetics Biomedical, SkinMedica, Cynosure, Merz Pharma, Venus Concept, DermaConcepts, Lumenis Ltd., Zeltiq Aesthetics, Alma Lasers, Palomar Medical Technologies, Sciton, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Solta Medical, SkinPen, BTL Aesthetics, SkinPen, Thermi, Neocutis, Galderma, Obagi Medical Products, SkinCeuticals, and others.

Salt Lake City, UT, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Medical Spa Market By End-User (Men And Women), By Service Provider (Free-Standing, Single Ownership, Medical Practice Associated Spas, And Group Ownership), By Services (Body Shaping, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, And Contouring), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Spa Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 16.51 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 49.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.61% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Medical Spa? How big is the Medical Spa Industry?

Report Overview:

The global medical spa market size was worth around USD 16.51 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 49.1 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.61% between 2023 and 2030.

A medical spa, also known as a med spa, is a combination of spa treatment and medical services. These facilities offer a wide range of aesthetic and cosmetic services to improve and enhance clients’ appearance and well-being. The medical spa industry refers to the companies or units that provide these procedures including laser hair removal, Botox injections, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures. In recent years, the industry has grown tremendously as people have gained more awareness about the availability of such processes and the willingness to spend on improving physical aesthetics. The medical spa industry is run by a range of providers that includes small independent spas to larger chains, and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a rapid rate.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-medical-spa-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Medical Spa Market: Growth Factors

The global medical spa market is projected to grow owing to the increasing popularity of wellness and self-care leading to more interest in medi-spa services. Consumers are now looking for ways to improve their physical well-being and appearance. Since medical spas offer such services, their demand has grown tremendously. In addition to this, social media and celebrity culture have been highly influential in setting the trend for common everyday operations such as laser hair removal. Since medical spas offer a range of such services such as dermal fillers and Botox injections, the industry can expect more growth. There are growing concerns over the negative influence of photo-sharing platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, and others that make use of excessive technology-generated filters used by social media personalities.

This directly impacts the way beauty is perceived by many people leading to more people shifting toward cosmetic procedures to enhance or change their physical appearance. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is another significant contributor to the medical spa market growth rate since the services in the industry can cater to the needs of people looking for the treatment of aging signs, such as wrinkles and sagging skin.

The global medical spa market also faces certain growth restrictions, especially in terms of safety concerns of the services undertaken by the industry players. Although these units operate under the supervision of trained medical professionals, there is always a risk of side effects or other complications. In countries with sub-par infrastructure to support the industry, there are a growing number of inexperienced professionals leading to botched surgeries or processes. Furthermore, the high maintenance associated with these services is a major drawback for the industry as people may get tired of having to undergo the process multiple times.

The increasing demand for personalized treatment may provide growth opportunities while regulatory compliance could challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/global-medical-spa-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 16.51 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 49.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.61% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Revance Therapeutics, Allergan, Syneron Medical Ltd., Cutera, Aesthetics Biomedical, SkinMedica, Cynosure, Merz Pharma, Venus Concept, DermaConcepts, Lumenis Ltd., Zeltiq Aesthetics, Alma Lasers, Palomar Medical Technologies, Sciton, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Solta Medical, SkinPen, BTL Aesthetics, SkinPen, Thermi, Neocutis, Galderma, Obagi Medical Products, and SkinCeuticals. Key Segment By End-User, By Service Provider, By Services, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Medical Spa Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global medical spa market is segmented based on end-user, service providers, services, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are men and women. Although both gender types undergo medical spa treatment depending on their needs, in 2022, the industry registered the highest growth in the women segment since historically women have been primary consumers of such services. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, men accounted for about 10% of all cosmetic procedures, in 2020. However, with the growing acceptance of men’s grooming and culturally changing trends on basic hygiene for women and men, the segment consisting of the male population is likely to grow at a rapid rate. The most common processes that men undertake include hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, and body contouring procedures.

Based on service providers, the global market segments are free-standing, single ownership, medical practice associated spas, and group ownership. In 2022, the medical spa industry registered the highest CAGR in the free-standing medical spa area, especially in the United States. These are standalone facilities offering a range of cosmetic treatments, with more focus on non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures. They may either be owned by a group or by an individual, but they must employ medical professionals such as nurse practitioners, nurses, or physicians. Typically, laser hair removal treatments can range from $100 to $500 per session.

Based on services, the global market segments are body shaping, facial treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, scar revision, and contouring.

The global Medical Spa market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Men

Women

By Service Provider

Free-Standing

Single Ownership

Medical Practice Associated Spas

Group Ownership

By Services

Body Shaping

Facial Treatment

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Contouring

Browse the full “Medical Spa Market By End-User (Men and Women), By Service Provider (Free-Standing, Single Ownership, Medical Practice Associated Spas, and Group Ownership), By Services (Body Shaping, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, and Contouring), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-medical-spa-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Spa market include –

Revance Therapeutics

Allergan

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cutera

Aesthetics Biomedical

SkinMedica

Cynosure

Merz Pharma

Venus Concept

DermaConcepts

Lumenis Ltd.

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Alma Lasers

Palomar Medical Technologies

Sciton Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Solta Medical

SkinPen

BTL Aesthetics

SkinPen

Thermi

Neocutis

Galderma

Obagi Medical Products

SkinCeuticals.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Medical Spa market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.61% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Medical Spa market size was valued at around US$ 16.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 49.1 billion by 2030.

The medical spa market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments

Based on end-user segmentation, women were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on services segmentation, facial treatments were the leading services in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-medical-spa-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Medical Spa industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Medical Spa Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Medical Spa Industry?

What segments does the Medical Spa Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Spa Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Service Provider, By Services, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7158

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global medical spa market mainly due to the presence of robust infrastructure that supports a high number of medical spa services across the regions of the US and Canada. The former is anticipated to lead with the highest growth owing to the growing number of people undertaking these services. Europe is the second-most revenue-generating region for the global market with France and the UK leading with high revenue. The market in Europe is driven by a combination of factors including, the popularity of medical tourism, a desire for anti-aging treatments, and the rise of non-invasive cosmetic procedures. In Asia-Pacific, South Korea and China are expected to grow at a rapid rate. People in these countries are spending millions of dollars on improving physical attributes and it is a growing cause of concern for the regional governments.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an anti-wrinkle injection by Revance Therapeutics. The market has long been dominated by Botox injections developed by AbbVie

In April 2023, Sentient Sculpt was introduced in the US market. The product is a non-invasive microwave treatment that targets cellulite

In October 2022, Birch Medical Spas announced its partnership with Elase Medical Spas as its introductory partner

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/global-medical-spa-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is medical spa?

Which key factors will influence the medical spa market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the medical spa market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the medical spa market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the medical spa market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the medical spa market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

CBD Skin Care Market: Report by Source (Hemp, and Marijuana), by Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, and Cleansers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cbd-skin-care-market

Natural Hair Care Products Market – By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Product Type (Shampoo, Conditioner, Gel & Wax, Hair Color, And Oils & Serum), By Price Range (High, Medium, And Low), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/natural-hair-care-products-market

Specialty Fats & Oils Market – By Fat Type (CBR, CBE, CBI, and CBS), By Oil Type (Soybean, Palm, Rapeseed, and Coconut), By Form (Liquid and Dry), By Application (Bakery, Chocolates & Confectioneries, and Dairy Products), and By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/specialty-fats-and-oils-market

Oilseed Market – By Category (Genetically Modified and Conventional), By Type (Sunflower, Soybean, Palm Kernel, Cottonseed, Rapeseed, Groundnut, Copra, and Others), By Application (Oilseed Meal and Vegetable Oil), And By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oilseed-market

Omega 3 Ingredients Market By Product (DHA And EPA), By Source (Anchovy/Sardine Oils, High Concentrates, Medium Concentrates, Low Concentrates, Algae Oils, Tuna Oils, Cod Liver Oils, Salmon Oils, Krill Oils And Mehaden Oils), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formulas And Pet & Animal Feed) By Animal & Pet Feed (Aquaculture, Livestock And Pet Food) And By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/omega-3-ingredients-market

Natural Extracts Market By Product (Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Natural Colors, Oleoresins, And Dried Crops), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/natural-extracts-market

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Formulation (Creams, Liquids, Oils, Lotions, Gels, And Others), Service (Manufacturing, Custom Formulation And R&D, Packaging), Application (Haircare, Skincare, Fragrances & Deodorants, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personal-care-contract-manufacturing-market

CBD Nutraceuticals Market- By Type (Isolates, Wax, And Oils), By Form (Gels, Capsules, Creams, Sprays, And Tinctures), By Application (Medical, Biomedical, Nutraceuticals, And Pharmaceuticals), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cbd-nutraceuticals-market

Eubiotics Market By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Essential Oils, Organic Acids), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals), By Function (Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity, Production), And By Region- Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/eubiotics-market

Embolotherapy Market by Product (Embolic Agents, Microspheres, Embolic Coils, Liquid Embolic Agents, Embolic Plug Systems, Detachable Balloons, Support Devices, Microcatheters, and Others), by Procedure (Cancer, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Cerebral Aneurysm, Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Urological and Nephrological Disorders, and Others), by Disease Indication (Transcatheter Arterial Embolization, Transcatheter Arterial Radio-embolization/ Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, and Transarterial Chemoembolization), and by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/embolotherapy-market

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market by Technology (Physicochemical Process, Chemical, and Physical Process), By Encapsulation Process (Macroencapsulation, Hybrid Technology, Nanoencapsulation, and Microencapsulation), By End-User (Toiletries & Cleaners and Food & Beverages), and By Product Type (Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Flavor Blends, and Fragrance Blends): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/encapsulated-flavors-fragrances-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?