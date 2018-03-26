Global Medical X-ray Market Will Reach USD 15,429.5 Million by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Medical X-ray Market by Product (Computed Radiography Detectors, Flat Panel Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charge Coupled Device Detectors [CCD]), by Technology (Direct Radiography [DR], Computed Radiography [CR],), by Portability (Portable Systems, Fixed Systems,), by Application (Dental, Veterinary, Mammography, Chest, Cardiovascular, Orthopaedics, Others) and by End Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023”. According to the report, global medical x-ray market was valued at approximately USD 10,634.1 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 15,429.5 million by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6.40% between 2017 and 2023.

Advancement in medical radiation uses took place due to the gradual improvement in techniques and equipment. The presence of X-ray machines in most of the hospitals enables physicians to detect somatic problems, as well as trauma. A chest x-ray is the standard method used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. Such factors will increase demand for a medical x-ray. Other factors driving medical x-ray market growth include advancement in medical imaging technologies coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others, favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing funding on research and development activities. It has been observed that the demand for imaging procedure is high among women. Due to growing incidence rates of breast cancer in the female population.

Browse through 93 Tables & 34 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The increasing incidences of mortality due to cardiac diseases, cancer amongst the elderly populations and growing number of road accidents which results in fractures is further expected to increase demand for medical x-ray procedures. X-ray is used in the treatment and detection of neurological related problems. Such problems will further drive medical x-ray market growth over the forecast period.



The medical x-ray market is segmented on the basis of product into Computed Radiography Detectors, Flat Panel Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charge Coupled Device Detectors [CCD]), by Technology (Computed Radiography [CR], Direct Radiography [DR]. Flat panel detectors segment held major revenue share in global medical x-ray market throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology the market is segmented into Computed Radiography [CR] and Direct Radiography [DR]. Direct radiography contributed for major revenue share due to increasing number of dental problems, chest imaging, and mammography and orthopedic. Based on portability, the market is segmented as portable and fixed systems. Portable systems dominated the medical x-ray market.

North America dominates the medical x-ray market due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies and growing geriatric population base. Furthermore, North America was the largest geographical market for Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography technology due to the large patient pool.

Europe is the second largest regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years due to growing research and development activities and increasing demand for early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Factors such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region and rising medical tourism, are also expected to contribute to the growth of market in this region.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America market are projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is particularly expected in Brazil, China, India, and other emerging countries. The organization also reported that, until 2012, Japanese women have the longest life expectancy of around 87 years globally. Thus, the rise in life expectancy of the population in this region along with high demand for superior quality of life would escalate the demand for medical x-ray in this region.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least growth in comparison to another region, due to lack of reimbursement policies in this region are also responsible for hindering the growth of market . Thus, all the aforementioned parameters are expected to propel the medical x-ray market growth globally.

Some of the key players in advance wound care market include Hitachi Medical, Canon, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Carestream Health, PerkinElmer, Samsung Electronics, Varian Medical Systems, Hologic, Agfa and Dentsply Sirona. Major players are frequently engaged in mergers & acquisitions to retain their market share and diversify their product portfolio.

