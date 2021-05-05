Global metal cutting machine market size to display 5.9% CAGR over 2020-2027

The business intelligence report on ‘Global Metal Cutting Machine Market’ entails a detailed assessment of the top growth catalysts, lucrative prospects, restraints, and opportunities that are estimated to influence the business dynamics over 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As cited by credible industry analysts, global metal cutting machine market size was worth USD 6.17 billion in 2019 and is calculated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% over 2020-2027, accounting for around USD 9.76 billion by the end of the stipulated period.

The unexpected advent of the Coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the global economy, barricading business development as well as revenue generation by disrupting the supply chain. Our thorough analysis aims to address all possible contingencies while ideating strategic business plans for stakeholders to maintain their foothold in this space. Moving onward, the research literature incorporates a detailed assessment of the top-tier companies along with their product & service offerings, production capabilities, remuneration, and profit stake.

Escalating investments towards the defense & aerospace sectors, ongoing technological advancements, and introduction of innovative products as well as services are fostering global metal cutting machine market growth.

For the record, metal cutting machines are mainly utilized for cutting various types of metals by leveraging lasers, flames, and high-pressure water. These machines are commercialized in various types, namely laser machines, flame cutting machines, and waterjet cutting machines among others.

Advantageous attributes such as flexibility, great quality, and high precision are impelling product demand, which in turn is stimulating global metal cutting machine market outlook. Additionally, strategic alliances among market leaders coupled with surging demand for flame cutting as well as plasma cutting tools are contributing towards the business development.

On the contrary, increasing preferences towards traditional metal cutting machines over waterjet metal cutting machines for better time efficiency is expected to hamper industry growth throughout the analysis period.

Market segmentations

Based on product landscape, the business domain is fragmented into waterjet cutting machine, flame cutting machine, plasma cutting machine, and laser cutting machine. With regards to application spectrum, the business space is bifurcated into electronics & electrical, marine, construction, aerospace & defense, and automotive among others.

Highlighting the regional outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are the key contributors of global metal cutting machine market value.

Among these, Europe currently holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, on account of rising adoption of automated solutions in the industrial sector. Additional factors such as ongoing technological advancements and surging demand for energy-efficient technologies are also favoring the regional market scenario

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific marketplace is also estimated to grow tremendously, displaying the highest CAGR over the study period. Rapid infrastructural development across various industries, including consumer electronics, defense, automotive, and aerospace is adding traction to Asia-Pacific metal cutting machine industry size.

