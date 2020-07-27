Global Metal Recycling Market to register 7.14% CAGR through 2027

The report on ‘global metal recycling market’, covering the COVID-19 impact, offers latest updates concerning the trajectory of the industry over 2017-2027. The study highlights the growth drivers and restraints influencing the market outlook.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worldwide metal recycling market reached a valuation of USD 52.10 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.14% over 2020-2027. Spike in demand and production of green energy coupled with stringent government regulations regarding metal recycling and environmental safety are major growth drivers of the industry, cites the report.

Global metal recycling market, as per the given report, is studied through multiple categorizations including metal type, end-user industries, and regional ambits. Figures and statistical data regarding vital parameters such as revenue contribution, projected growth rate, and market share of each segment are enumerated in the study. In addition, several leading players are profiled in the report to provide a holistic view of the competitive arena of this industry vertical.

Further, the data revealed by Statista under Energy & Environmental services, claims that global renewable energy market was worth USD 927 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 1512.3 billion by 2025, indicating a plethora of growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

On the contrary, lack of organized metal waste collection framework in developing nations will negatively impact global metal recycling market scenario over the analysis timeline.

For the uninitiated, metal recycling is a process involving recycling of used metals. Recycled metal is gaining popularity for its use in producing green energy. Apart from its application in solving global energy crisis, it is prominently used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, packaging, automotive, industrial machinery, electronics & electrical equipment, and shipbuilding.

COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global metal recycling industry due to lockdown measures imposed across several economies for containing the spread of the coronavirus resulting in shutdown of manufacturing plants and factories. Further, limited workforce along with social distancing norms have decreased the operational efficiency across organizations.

Regional insights:

Global metal recycling market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. As per the report, North America currently accounts for the largest market share. The growth can be credited to several awareness programs promoting sustainable waste management practices.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific metal recycling market is slated to record substantial growth over the estimated timeframe, owing to strict government norms & policies regarding green energy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in global metal recycling market are Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., OmniSource Corporation, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., Tata Steel Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, Aurubis AG, Sims Metal Management Limited, Commercial Metals Company, Nucor Corporation, and ArcelorMittal S.A.

