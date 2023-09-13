Metallurgical Coke Market by Product Type (Blast Furnace Coke, Foundry Coke, and Technical Coke)

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Metallurgical Coke Market is predicted to increase at a 3.7% CAGR over the ensuing ten years (2023 to 2033). By the conclusion of the projection year, the market is expected to be worth US$ 307.5 billion, down to US$ 213.8 billion in 2023.

The Metallurgical Coke Market is a crucial segment of the global metallurgical industry, playing a pivotal role in the production of iron and steel. Metallurgical coke, often referred to as met coke or simply coke, is a key raw material in the steel manufacturing process.

This comprehensive research report delves into the various facets of the metallurgical coke market, providing insights into its current status, trends, key players, and future prospects.

Metallurgical coke is primarily used in the blast furnace process for the reduction of iron ore into molten iron, a fundamental step in steelmaking. It serves as a source of heat and carbon, enabling the removal of oxygen from iron ore, resulting in the production of pig iron. The metallurgical coke market’s growth is closely tied to the global steel industry’s performance.

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers

The increasing demand for steel, driven by infrastructure development and construction projects worldwide. Expansion of the automotive industry, which relies heavily on steel for manufacturing. The emergence of electric arc furnaces (EAF) as an alternative steelmaking method, augmenting coke demand for use as a reducing agent in EAFs.



Challenges

Environmental concerns due to coke production, such as carbon emissions. Volatility in coking coal prices, affecting coke production costs. Competition from alternative reducing agents like natural gas and hydrogen.



Market Trends

Sustainability Initiatives : Companies are investing in eco-friendly coke production methods to reduce carbon emissions.

: Companies are investing in eco-friendly coke production methods to reduce carbon emissions. Technological Advancements : Adoption of advanced technologies for coke quality improvement.

: Adoption of advanced technologies for coke quality improvement. Vertical Integration: Integration of coke production with steel manufacturing facilities for cost optimization.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type – Blast Furnace Coke, Foundry Coke, Technical Coke

By Ash Content – Low Ash Content, High Ash Content

By End Use – Iron and Steel Production, Non-Ferrous Metal Casting, Chemical Industry, Others

By Region – North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the metallurgical coke market due to its robust steel industry, particularly in China and India. North America and Europe also contribute significantly to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to estimates, there are a number of major players owning a sizable portion of the market in the worldwide metallurgical coke industry. By using new technology to increase coke’s strength, these players are spending a lot of money to improve the quality of their products. Manufacturers are also concentrating on methods for creating high-stength coke using a coal that has little in the way of inert ingredients.

The metallurgical coke market is characterised by the presence of several key players, including: OKK Koksovny, A.S., SunCoke Energy Inc., Ennore Coke Limited, Hickman, Williams & Company, MECHEL PAO, China Risun Coal Chemicals Group Limited, YILCOQUE S.A.S., Sino Hua-An International Berhad, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, ArcelorMittal, Drummond Company, Inc., Jiangsu Surun High Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Haldia Coke, Baosteel Group, Shanxi Sunlight Coking Group Company Ltd., Taiyuan Coal Gasification (Group) Co. Ltd., Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, ArcelorMittal Belgium built a desulphurization facility at its Ghent location with support from ThyssenKrupp Uhde to replace the outdated coke oven gas treatment plant with a state-of-the-art sulphur removal and recovery unit. The additional units are anticipated to begin operation in July 2023.

Future Outlook

The metallurgical coke market is expected to continue growing, driven by the global demand for steel. However, the market’s future may be influenced by factors like environmental regulations and the evolution of alternative steelmaking methods.

