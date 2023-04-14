[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.91 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 14.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.51% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Almirall, S.A., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Allergan plc., Novartis AG., Sano

Houston, TX, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market By Application (Healthcare-Associated UTIs And Uncomplicated UTIs), By Type (6 Tablets/ Bottle And 20 Tablets/Bottle), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy), By End-Users (Homecare, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

What are Methenamine Hippurate Tablets? How big is the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Industry?

Report Overview:

The methenamine hippurate tablets industry refers to the production and sale of methenamine hippurate tablets which are medicines used for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) that are caused by bacteria. The infection affects any part of the urinary system in human anatomy including the urethra, kidneys, ureters, and bladder. These UTI-treating tablets are also known as methenamine salts. The fraternity is responsible for the research, production, distribution, and sale of methenamine hippurate tablets. Currently, pharmaceutical companies are one of the leading contributors toward the research and development of medicines During the forecast period, the industry is expected to witness steady growth since in the last 3 years, there have been several breakthrough research activities conducted surrounding further application and development of the medication.

Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market: Growth Factors

The global methenamine hippurate tablets market is projected to grow owing to the increasing female population, which is most prone to contracting UTIs mainly due to the anatomy of the female urinary system. With the growing female population, the chances of more women contracting the disease also increase leading to higher demand in the industry. In addition to this, the infection can also be caused by certain medical conditions like diabetes, kidney stones, and urinary tract abnormality along with some types of birth control agents like diaphragms. These factors are additional contributors to the growth in the target consumer group for the fraternity.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare expenditure observed across the globe is crucial during the forecast period. The healthcare-related expenses are growing due to the increasing demand for healthcare services, the aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The ongoing research activities directed toward technological advancements also work in the favor of the market size. New technologies and drug delivery systems are crucial aspects of technological growth.

While the growth rate may be steady for the methenamine hippurate tablets industry, it is also expected to encounter certain growth restrictions, especially in terms of rising concerns over the adverse effects of the medicines. Some of the side effects include gastrointestinal disturbances, skin rashes, and allergic reactions. Unless market players can provide medicines with zero unwanted medical impact, the industry may not reach its true potential. Additionally, factors such as limited awareness amongst patients especially in underdeveloped economies, availability of alternative medicines, and patent expiry are other roadblocks against the market growth.

The growing demand for preventive care may provide growth opportunities while the limited availability in developing nations could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.91 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.74 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.51% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Almirall, S.A., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Allergan plc., Novartis AG., and Sanofi S.A. Key Segment By Application, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-Users, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global methenamine hippurate tablets market is segmented based on application, type, distribution channel, end-users, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are healthcare-associated UTIs and uncomplicated UTIs. In 2022, the industry registered the highest growth in the uncomplicated UTIs segment. This is mainly because this type of infection is generally caused by bacteria which can be treated with methenamine hippurate tablets since the bacteria is susceptible to the medicines and can be treated with it alone. However, healthcare-associated UTIs are generally caused by more serious conditions and may be the result of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In such cases, medical professionals may prescribe the tablet in combination with other antibiotics. In the United States, UTIs are estimated to be responsible for over 8.1 million medical visits every year.

Based on type, the methenamine hippurate tablets industry divisions are 6 tablets/ bottle and 20 tablets/bottle. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the 20 tablets/bottle segment since this type of medication is more common in people who may be in need of long-term UTI prophylaxis. Since the number of tablets in this segment is more, the entire treatment plan may be more cost-effective as compared to bottles with a lesser number of tablets. The 6 tablets/bottle segment is more commonly used for patients who require shorter UTI prophylaxis or people who prefer smaller sizes for better portability. The average cost of these tablets with all dosages and packaging sizes combined is around $32 USD per 100 tablets.

Based on distribution channel, the industry divisions are online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy.

The global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Healthcare-associated UTIs

Uncomplicated UTIs

By Type

6 Tablets/ Bottle

20 Tablets/Bottle

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By End-Users

Homecare, Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market By Application (Healthcare-associated UTIs and Uncomplicated UTIs), By Type (6 Tablets/ Bottle and 20 Tablets/Bottle), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy), By End-Users (Homecare, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets market include –

Almirall

S.A.

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Allergan plc.

Novartis AG.

Sanofi S.A.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Based on distribution channel segmentation, hospital pharmacy was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on application segmentation, uncomplicated UTIs was the leading application in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Methenamine Hippurate Tablets industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Industry?

What segments does the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-Users, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the global methenamine hippurate tablets market owing to the high awareness rate amongst the population about the benefits of using the medication. Furthermore, the presence of key pharmaceutical industry players who are regularly investing in the development of new methenamine hippurate-based products is expected to work in the favor of the regional industry. In Europe, the growth may be driven by the rising demand for preventive care as well as the growing demand for over-the-counter medications. Africa may not register high CAGR mainly due to a lack of awareness and the absence of adequate medical architecture in the region along with a lack of financial assistance leading to many people not having proper access to medical treatments.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Hospital Pharmacy Europe posted a review on methenamine hippurate. In the post, they confirmed that the effectiveness of the methenamine hippurate medication is similar to low-dose prophylactic antibiotics for treating or preventing recurrent urinary tract infections

In May 2019, The Medicine Products Agencies in Denmark, Sweden, and the United Kingdom approved the pharmaceutical Methenamine hippurate EQL Pharma, tablet 1g for commercial purposes

