Global Microcellular Plastics Market Will Reach USD 13,526.5 Million by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Microcellular Plastic Market by Application (Construction, Healthcare, Food Packaging, Transportation, Electronics and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2023”. According to the report, the global microcellular plastic market was valued at approximately USD 9,810.0 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 13,562.5 million by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Microcellular plastics are rigid, closed-cell structures; whereas recently they are developed into creating open-cell, porous structures that have cells in this size range. They are made by subjecting polymers and a large amount of dissolved gas to thermodynamic instability, which creates a large number of cells instantaneously. Conventional plastics were solid, thin-walled plastics and had reduced densities as they were prepared by traditional foaming processes that produced bubbles larger than 0.25 mm which was not feasible as there was excessive loss of strength. The advantages of microcellular plastics are a high strength-to-weight ratio, lower density material with little decrease in specific strength, significant increases in the toughness, increase in thermal stability, increase in thermal and electrical insulation properties, reduction in material cost and reduction of pollutants by the use of environmentally safe gases. The global microcellular plastic market is driven by growing demand for microcellular plastics in food packaging and healthcare segments. The transportation, electronic and toy making industry is also fueling the demand for these plastics.

The microcellular plastics market is segmented on the basis of application into construction, healthcare, food packaging, transportation, electronics, and others. Transportation segment is expected to grow at fastest rate in the global market over the forecast period.

North America dominates the microcellular plastic market due to growing research and development activities by major market players. There is rise in demand for high-performance plastics, like microcellular plastics, in food packaging industry, transportation industry, and healthcare industry.

Europe is the second largest regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. The increase in need of plastic in construction, electronics, food packaging, transportation, and healthcare has lead to the growth of the microcellular plastic market. The boast in the automotive OEM has also increased the demand for microcellular plastics in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to show an extensive growth in the microcellular plastic market during the forecast period. Market growth is particularly expected in China, India, and other emerging countries where there is growth in industries. There is also high demand for the market as they are highly used in transportation and construction industry.

Some of the key players in the microcellular plastic market include MicroGREEN Polymers, Inc., Horizon Plastics International Inc., Sealed Air, Lavergne Performance Compounds, Ingenia Polymers Corp., BASF SE, Mearthane Products Corporation, and Inoac Corporation. There are also other regional companies which are emerging in the production of microcellular plastics.

This report segments the global microcellular plastics market as follows:

Global Microcellular Plastics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Construction

Healthcare

Food Packaging

Transportation

Electronics

Others

Global Microcellular Plastics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

