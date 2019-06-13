Global Microphone Market Will Reach USD 2,388 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global microphone market was valued at around USD 1,475 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,388 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.06% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Microphone Market by Type (MEMS, Electret, and Others) and by Application (Automotive, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Commercial Security & Surveillance, Industrial, and Sensing Application): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global microphone market was valued at around USD 1,475 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,388 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.06% between 2019 and 2025.

Microphones are extensively used in voice communication, voice recognition, noise recognition and reduction, and several sensing applications. Microphones are used in numerous applications, such as public events, telephones, public address systems for recording audio engineering, hearing aids, motion picture production, two-way radios, digital still and video cameras, gaming, and virtual reality input devices. The global microphone market is expected to grow notably over the forecasted time period, owing to the growing demand from various industries, such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics, commercial security, and surveillance, industrial, etc., and the rising use of advanced technology in the manufacture of microscopes. Additionally, the rapid developments and swift industrialization are also supporting the progress of the global microphone market. Furthermore, rising consciousness about several benefits of microphones is further fuelling the global microphone market growth. However, the high manufacturing cost of microphones may hinder the global microphone market.

The global microphone market is fragmented based on type and application. Based on type, the global microphone market includes MEMS, electret, and others. The MEMS segment includes analog and digital. MEMS-based microphones are expected to attain the largest market share globally in the upcoming years, due to their small form, cost-effectiveness, and their growing popularity in the consumer electronics industry. For instance, due to enormous delivery volumes of smartphones, the MEMS microphone market registered substantial growth over the last few years.

Based on application, the global microphone market includes automotive, commercial security and surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and sensing application. The consumer electronics application segment currently holds the highest share of the global microphone market, owing to the growing to the use of MEMS microphones.

The North American microphone market is projected to attain the largest share of the global market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are concentrating on proposing wireless microphones that have great functionality and groundbreaking design to gain notable shares of the global microphone market. The key players operating in the global market, such as Cirrus Logic, InvenSense, and Knowles Corporation, are launching novel products and entering into significant partnerships to solidify their market positions.

In the European region, the increasing awareness and rapid industrialization will support the microphone market growth, particularly in Germany and France. Increasing demand for advanced and portable electronic devices has triggered the growth of microphone market in the European region.

The Asia Pacific microphone market is expected to be the most promising region in the global market over the estimated time period. Improving financial circumstances in developing countries like China and India and the launch of groundbreaking wireless technologies are expected to drive this regional market. Additionally, major global market players are concentrating on intensifying their businesses in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region. Sellers are attempting to differentiate their products and service offerings through exclusive propositions. Emerging businesses are participating to further the growth of advanced products with cutting-edge features and concentrating on product portfolio improvements to increase their market shares.

The Middle East and Africa region seem to present limitless opportunities in the global microphone market, owing to the growing attention for microphones by consumer devices.

Some key players operating in the global microphone market are Robert Bosch, Goertek, BSE, AAC Technologies Holdings, Knowles Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Hosiden Corporation, InvenSense, STMicroelectronics, and Shandong Gettop Acoustic.

This report segments the global microphone market into:

Global Microphone Market: Type Analysis

MEMS

Analog

Digital

Electret

Others

Global Microphone Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Commercial Security and Surveillance

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Sensing Application

Global Microphone Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

