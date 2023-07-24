Demand for Capillary Blood Collection Tubes to Rise Rapidly Over Coming Years: Persistence Market Research Report

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global microtainer blood collection market stood at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. Microtainers allow for a minimally intrusive blood collection process that is increasingly being preferred by healthcare professionals. Increased need for minimally invasive treatments in many medical domains such as diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and research has propelled the expansion of the microtainer blood collection market.

Technological breakthroughs have resulted in the creation of sophisticated microtainers with enhanced features and usefulness. This includes the incorporation of safety measures, compatibility with automated systems, and the capacity to collect small, exact amounts of blood. Such advancements have increased the need for microtainers in a variety of healthcare settings.

Stay ahead with the latest market insights! Claim your free sample copy now at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33530

Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer has increased the need for routine blood testing and monitoring. Microtainers are a practical and effective way of collecting tiny blood samples for diagnostic testing and illness management, which is driving market expansion. Microtainers frequently include built-in safety mechanisms that prevent needle stick accidents and limit the risk of blood-borne infections. This is especially important in blood banks, where the safety of both donors and workers is paramount.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in healthcare technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing emphasis on point-of-care testing, as well as the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, are contributing to the growth of the microtainer blood collection market. These factors are projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Tailored to your industry’s needs! Request customized research to uncover its implications at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33530

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global microtainer blood collection market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. By product, EDTA tubes recorded a market valuation of US$ 305.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. By shape, cylindrical tubes accounted for 74% share of the global market in 2022.

share of the global market in 2022. By end user, blood banks held 30.6% share of the global market in 2022.

share of the global market in 2022. North America leads the global market, with sales of microtainer tubes in the United States amounting to US$ 268.1 million in 2022.

“Growing demand for minimally invasive blood collection and development of sophisticated microtainers with enhanced features driving the growth of the microtainer blood collection market,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Manufacturers of microtainer blood collection tubes are implementing various initiatives to meet the increasing demand. Manufacturers are investing more in expansions and research and development to develop innovative yet economical products.

Top Key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Greiner Bio-One, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kent Scientific, Radiometer Medical, Vitrex Medical A/S, B Braun Melsungen

In March 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced its plan to invest US$ 158.47 million in Bengaluru, India, to establish a full-fledged campus focused on precision medicine, digitalizing healthcare, and hiring 1,800 skilled digital tech experts. The proposed infrastructure is expected to house an innovation hub, R&D facility, manufacturing center, and design and development units for entry-level products.

Unlock comprehensive market research! Purchase the full report at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33530

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights into the microtainer blood collection market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (serum separator gel [SSG] tubes, EDTA tubes, heparin tubes, plasma separator tubes, capillary blood collection tubes), shape (cylindrical, round-bottom), and end user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, academic & research institutions), across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the microtainer blood collection market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Explore more current and trending research reports for your business success!

Surgical Lamps Market

Cleanroom Technology Market Growth

Delivery Systems In Personal Care Market

Medical Oxygen Systems Market Share

European Surgical Gowns Helmets Market

Allergy Diagnostics Market Size

Sperm Bank Market Type

Face Steaming Device Market Trends

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353