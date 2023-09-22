[213 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Microtome Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 15 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 12.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Nanolytik, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., AGD Biomedicals, Boeckeler Instruments, SLEE medical GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH., and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Microtome Market By Product (Microtome Devices And Accessories), By Technology (Fully Automated, Semi-Automated, And Manual), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Microtome Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 25 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Microtome? How big is the Microtome Industry?

Report Overview:

The global microtome market size was evaluated at $15 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $25 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 12.1 % between 2023 and 2030.

A microtome is an instrument that is used for cutting thin sections from samples of plant and animal tissues. This can be done with both plant and animal materials. The instrument utilizes specialized blades made from glass, metals, and diamonds, with the type of specimen and the desired depth determining which of these materials are used.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/microtome-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 213+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Microtome Market: Growth Factors

Increased public awareness of the importance of early diagnosis of chronic conditions is expected to drive worldwide market trends between 2023 and 2030.

The worldwide microtome market trends will be driven by the rising awareness concerning the diagnosis of many chronic ailments in the beginning phase as well as the launch of technologically sophisticated diagnostic devices and pathology systems. A rise in the prevalence of persistent diseases like cancer as well as an explosion in the number of elderly people will also contribute to the expansion of the global market. Knowledge on a massive scale regarding histopathological investigations will have a positive impact on the expansion of the global market. It is anticipated that the enormous expenditures made by leading market participants in the production of microtomes will steer the expansion of the microtome market over the predicted timeline. In the years to come, the expansion of the worldwide market will be directed by the introduction of new items. For instance, in June 2023, the American company Myriad Genetics, Inc., which is in the business of precision medicine, initiated additional studies with the intention of increasing the number of precise oncology solutions in its portfolio.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/microtome-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 25 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Nanolytik, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., AGD Biomedicals, Boeckeler Instruments, SLEE medical GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH., and others. Key Segment By Product, By Technology, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Microtome Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user, product, technological advancement, and geographic location are the four categories that make up the worldwide microtome market.

In terms of the products they offer, the worldwide microtome market can be broken down into two categories: microtome devices and accessories. In addition, it is anticipated that the microtome devices sector would record the greatest CAGR over the course of the forecasted years. In 2022, this segment accounted for about half of the total revenue share of the global market. A rise in the demand for products in the treatment of various chronic diseases may be a factor in the expansion of the market segment throughout the course of the period covered by the projections.

Hospitals, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, academic research centers, and other types of institutions make up the hospital section of the global microtome market. Other types of institutions make up the academic research center segment. In addition, the academic research centers sector, which accounted for a significant proportion of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the advancement of the global market throughout the course of the projected timeline. The increase in segmentation during the course of the evaluation period may be the result of a widespread demand for microtomes, which are used in the process of preparing samples for analysis by electron radiation.

The global market for microtomes can be broken down into fully automated, semi-automated, and manual categories, depending on the type of technology used.

The global Microtome market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Microtome Devices

Accessories

By Technology

Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Manual

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Centers

Others

Browse the full “Microtome Market By Product (Microtome Devices And Accessories), By Technology (Fully Automated, Semi-Automated, And Manual), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microtome-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Microtome market include –

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd.

LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

Nanolytik

S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

AGD Biomedicals

Boeckeler Instruments

SLEE medical GmbH

MEDITE GmbH

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Microtome market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Microtome market size was valued at around US$ 15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 25 billion by 2030.

The global microtome market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline

Owing to surging awareness about the early diagnosis of various chronic disorders and the launching of technologically advanced diagnostic devices & pathological systems.

In terms of product, the microtome devices segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the end-user, the academic research centers segment is set to dominate the application landscape over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American microtome industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/microtome-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Microtome industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Microtome Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Microtome Industry?

What segments does the Microtome Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Microtome Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Technology, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4678

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to maintain its global market leadership position over the expected timeline

Europe, which contributed about 60% of the global microtome market revenue in 2022, will be a leading region over the projected timeframe. Apart from this, the regional market surge over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in research & development activities, surge in fund allocation, and strategic partnerships between key firms & government organizations for microtome production. Citing an instance, in the first quarter of 2021, Solmedia Limited, a laboratory device supplier based in the UK, signed a strategic deal with SLEE Medical GmbH, a German-based firm, to provide the former highly apt pathological device. Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers in the region will contribute substantially towards the regional market proceeds.

The North American microtome industry is predicted to record the highest CAGR in the next couple of years subject to product innovations and technological breakthroughs witnessed in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, an increase in cancer cases and favorable reimbursement policies launched by the U.S. will proliferate the regional market size in the ensuing years. The presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure facility in the region and easy access to cutting-edge technologies will proliferate the regional industry surge in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/microtome-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Smart Lighting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-lighting-market

Organ Preservation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organ-preservation-market

Malt Beverage Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/malt-beverages-market

Operating Room Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/operating-room-equipment-market

E-Commerce Logistics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-commerce-logistics-market

Non-Woven Fabric Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nonwoven-fabrics-market

Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/buy-now-pay-later-platforms-market

Solar Battery Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-battery-market

Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/video-as-a-service-market

Nuclear Feedwater Heater Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nuclear-feedwater-heater-market

Oleochemical Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oleochemicals-market

Oilfield Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oilfield-services-market

Gas Meter Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gas-meters-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Gas Engine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gas-engine-market

Electric Passenger Cars Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-passenger-cars-market

AI-Based Surgical Robots Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-based-surgical-robots-market

Gas Turbine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gas-turbines-market

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market

Generic Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/generic-drug-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?