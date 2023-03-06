The millet market has been growing in recent years due to increasing demand for healthier and gluten-free food products, as well as the rising popularity of plant-based diets. Millet is also a drought-tolerant crop, making it an attractive option for farmers in regions with unpredictable weather conditions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The millet market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2023 to reach a valuation of US$ 44.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period.

Small, rounded whole grains known as millet are grown in Nigeria, India, and other Asian and African regions. In comparison to other crops, millet has a number of advantages, including drought and insect resistance. Even in difficult conditions and in less fertile soil, these millets may survive. Millets are widely consumed since they are gluten-free and have hypoglycemic qualities in regions like Asia and Africa. They are more nutritious than traditional grains like wheat and rice and come in a range of colors, including white, red, grey, and pale yellow.

India’s Goal is to Become the World’s Top Producer and Exporter of Millet:

In India, two varieties of millet are grown. Sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet are essential millet, whereas foxtail, tiny millet, kodo, proso, and barnyard millet are minor millet. Rising public awareness of millet’s beneficial impacts on human health and the environment, along with initiatives to revive ancient agricultural methods and support small-scale farmers, is what is fueling the millet revolution in India. It is regarded as a solution to the nation’s twin problems of fostering sustainable agriculture and public health.

Significant Factors Driving the Growth of the Market:

Due to their high protein content, millets are ideal for vegetarians and vegans, which is expected to fuel market expansion throughout the projection period.

If more people are willing to switch to low-calorie choices and adopt healthy eating practices, the market share of millet is anticipated to rise.

On account of key drivers, such as climate change, millets are expected to see significant gains during the projection period. Due to pollution, there can be climate change. Over the coming years, more droughts are expected. Millets are likely to be a significant solution for the farmers, though. Millets can resist exceptionally high temperatures and are often the last crop to survive a drought.

Millet fits the current global health food trends due to its exceptional qualities, which include being gluten-free, an ancient grain, a superfood, helpful for weight loss, and having a low glycemic index.

Key Takeaways:

Millets are commonly used in underdeveloped countries like India and Africa where obtaining food and nutrition poses significant challenges. The production of millet is being encouraged in the region to solve the problems of food security and climate change.

The millet protein market valuation is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 44.1 billion in 2033.

Africa is the leading region in the world for millet production and consumption. More than 55% of the world’s output is produced in this region, with Asia coming in second with 40%. The majority of African countries that consume more than 40% of the world’s millet include Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Sudan.

The millet protein market is estimated to record a CAGR of 13.4%.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the millet market is rapidly evolving as new players enter the market and existing companies expand their product offerings.

Some of the Key Players in the Market Include:

• Britannia

• Hindustan Unilever

• ITC

• Tata Soulfull

• Nestle

• True Elements

• Mayoora Foods

• Navan Foods, LLC.

• Sydler India Pvt. Ltd

• Cargill Inc.

Key segments

By Product Type, the Millet Market is Segmented as:

Sorghum

Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Little Millet

Porso Millet

Kodo Millet

Foxtail Millet

Barnyard Millet

By End Use, the Millet Market is Segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein and Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Frozen Desserts

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Meat Additives, Analogs & Substitutes

Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Animal Nutrition

Animal Feed

Aquaculture

