Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market Will Reach USD 7,731 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global mobile application security platform market was USD 1,585 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7,731 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mobile Application Security Platform Market By Solution (Anti-Theft, Web Security, Backup & Recovery, Authentication, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprises, and Individuals), and By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Education Sector, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global mobile application security platform market was USD 1,585 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7,731 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The increasing adoption of technology in the education sector has is driving the mobile application security platform market globally. Rising investments in e-learning are fuelling the demand for mobile application security solutions. The mobile application security platform market is estimated to grow notably in the future, owing to the rising number of smartphone users globally. In 2018, the global number of smartphone users was about 2.9 billion as compared to 2.5 billion in 2016. It is estimated that by 2021, this number will reach around 3.8 billion. This, in turn, will result in several growth opportunities for the players operating in the mobile application security platform market by expanding their businesses and leverage their product offerings. However, the high cost of mobile application solutions may adversely affect the market for mobile application security platform growth in the upcoming years.

Browse through 71 Tables & 34 Figures spread over 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market Share 2018: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast to 2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/mobile-application-security-platform-market

The mobile application security platform market is divided on the basis of solution, deployment, enterprise, and end-use industry. By deployment, the market includes cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is projected to make a notable contribution over the forecast timespan, owing to the regional expansion of numerous organizations that is fueling the demand for deployment of mobile application cloud-based security solutions. Based on the enterprise, the mobile application security platform market includes SMEs, large enterprises, and individuals. The individuals segment is projected to grow notably in the future, owing to the rising disposable income that is increasing the number of smartphone users. The end-use industry segment of the market includes BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, education sector, media and entertainment, and others. The BFSI sector is anticipated to witness notable growth over the estimated time period, owing to the increasing adoption of mobile banking.

North America is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the mobile application security platform market globally over the estimated timespan. The U.S. is expected to make notable contributions to the growing demand for mobile application security solutions in the IT and telecom sector. Furthermore, the regional presence of major market players, such as Symantec Corporation, McAfee, and VMware, is anticipated to further drive the North American market. The rising product demand by the country’s media and entertainment sector is also fuelling market growth. Organizations like Facebook and Netflix are focusing on enhancing the security of their mobile applications through automation. Protecting customer data and preventing bad content being delivered to the customer are the key areas in focus for these organizations.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/mobile-application-security-platform-market

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show notable growth in the mobile application security platform market. India and China are anticipated to make vital contributions to this regional market over the estimated time period, owing to the increasing number of regional smartphone users. In 2018, the global number of smartphone users was around 3 billion, with the Asia Pacific contributing more than half of the total number. It is estimated that by 2021, the region will have about 2.1 billion smartphone users. Thus, the mobile application security platform market will grow further over the forecast timespan.

The European BFSI sector is one of the most lucrative sectors for the mobile application security platform market. France, Germany, and the UK are the key countries that market players are focusing on to offer their solutions. Numerous banks and other financial institutes in the region are aiming at developing secured mobile applications for their customers. In 2018, European banks were targets to about 70% hacker attacks. Thus, the region’s mobile application security platform market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe.

Browse the full “Mobile Application Security Platform Market By Solution (Anti-Theft, Web Security, Backup & Recovery, Authentication, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprises, and Individuals), and By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Education Sector, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-application-security-platform-market

Latin America will witness notable market growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing adoption of technology by the retail sector due to the growing demand for online shopping in Argentina and Brazil. In 2017, Brazil led the Latin America e-commerce market and accounted for about 38% share, followed by Argentina with 22%.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/mobile-application-security-platform-market

Some noticeable players of the mobile application security platform market are Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, MobileIron, AVG Technologies, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, AirPatrol Corporation, Lookout, VMware, and Avast Software.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/930

This report segments the global mobile application security platform market into:

Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market: Deployment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market: Solution Analysis

Anti-Theft

Web Security

Backup and Recovery

Authentication

Others

Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market: Enterprise Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Individuals

Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Retail

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Education Sector

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Mobile Application Security Platform Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

VFX Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vfx-market

Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aomputer-aided-manufacturing-market

Spend Analytics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spend-analytics-market

Visual Search Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/visual-search-market

Digital Business Support System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-business-support-system-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Visit Our Blog: http://zmrnewsnetwork.com | http://www.clickfeaturetech.com | https://prosampleresume.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com