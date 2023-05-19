The increasing demand for wireless accessories, such as wireless chargers, Bluetooth headphones, and wireless speakers, drives the growth of the mobile phone accessories market.

New York, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Mobile Phone Accessories Market generated USD 275.54 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 426.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The research offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market to understand the changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to identify the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 2,004 pages, accompanied by 1,726 tables and 1,691 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups to determine the strategies for the next few years and achieve sustainable growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 275.54 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 426.78 Billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages 2,004 Tables 1,726 Figures 1,691 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Sales Category, Sales Channel, Usage, and Region Drivers Growing Demand for Wireless Accessories Rise In Adoption of Smartphones Opportunities Falling prices for wireless earbuds, bluetooth/NFC speakers, noise cancellation technology, and smart watches

The report identifies driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities in the market. The rise of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of products from anywhere and at any time, which has led to an increase in consumer demand for mobile phone accessories. In addition, technological advancements in products such as wireless charging, noise cancelling headphones, and smart watches have attracted more consumers, further fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of branded mobile phone accessories and reliability issues associated with third-party mobile phone accessories restrain the growth of the market.

Identifying the opportunities that leading players can take leverage to increase their market share, Next Move Strategy Consulting’s Lead Analyst for Consumer Goods commented, “Customized mobile phone cases are expected to experience an increased demand as consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and unique ways to express their individuality. Customized phone cases offer a way to personalize and protect phones while also reflecting the user’s personality, interests, and style.”

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is accounted for the highest share in 2022, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing mobile gaming industry in China and Southeast Asia. The growing gaming industry leads to increase in demand for gaming accessories and headphones in this region. Moreover, several manufacturers and retailers of mobile phone accessories are driving the market growth by providing consumers with a vast selection of customizable products such as phone cases, skins, and pop-sockets that offer both protection and enhanced functionality to their devices.

On the other hand, Europe is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The European region has a well-established e-commerce infrastructure, providing consumers with convenient access to a wide range of mobile phone accessories. In addition, consumers in Europe are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases, leading to a rise in demand for eco-friendly mobile phone accessories made from sustainable materials.

The study analyzes each region and its countries by segments and their sub-segments to outline the steps to be taken to consolidate their presence in the mobile phone accessories market. Furthermore, this analysis helps determine the fastest-growing segments and the highest revenue-generating segments to take the next step accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global mobile phone accessories market. Some of the major market players in the market are Samsung Electronics, Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Google, Skullcandy, Amazon.com, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Imagine Marketing Ltd.

