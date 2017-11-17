Global Mobile Robotics Market Size Value to Reach USD 18,774.0 million by 2021: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mobile Robotics Market (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Surface Vehicles (USVs)) Market for Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, Medical & Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment and Others Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, the global mobile robotics market size was valued at around USD 9,017.5 million in 2015 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 18,774.0 million by end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 13.0% between 2016 and 2021.

A mobile robot is an automatic machine that is capable of locomotion. Localization, perception, mapping, navigation, and locomotion are the principal activities of the mobile robot. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Mobile robots also play important role in entertainment industry, mining & metals, electronics & electrical, military service, automotive, medical and other sectors.

Browse through 27 Tables & 24 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mobile Robotics Market: By Product, Application, Type, Size, Share, Analysis, Segment and Forecast 2015-2021”.

A range of application segments of mobile robotics market includes logistics & warehousing, defense, medical & healthcare, domestic, entertainment, and others. Defense sector was leading application segment in mobile robotics market and it accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2015. Logistics & warehousing sector was the second largest segment of mobile robotics in term of revenue. Domestic applications sector is also gaining traction due to the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners, etc. Medical & healthcare sector is also expected to grow at the steady rate in the near future.

In 2015, an unmanned ground vehicle (UGVs) was the largest segment in mobile robotics market. This segment is expected to continue its dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for AGV in warehousing and distribution application areas. UAVs and AUVs are other key outlets for mobile robotics market. The UAVs segment is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period due to the increased demand in the military, defense, and security applications.

Increasing requirement of mobile robotics systems in professional applications such as defense, agriculture, medical, aerial and others are expected to be the major drivers for the global mobile robotics market. Rapid industrialization, constant technological advancements to develop autonomous and safe robots is predicted to fuel market growth. Further, the increase in the demand from urban households for domestic cleaning, and surveillance are expected to support the mobile robotics market growth in the near future. However, high capital investment for automated guided vehicles (AGVS) may curb the demand for mobile robotics within the forecast period. Nonetheless, the rising application areas globally are expected open new avenues for the market growth over the next few years.

Demand for mobile robotics was the highest in Asia Pacific owing to the rising demand of drones for the defense sector, and AGVs in industrial applications. Asia Pacific followed by, North America and Europe in terms of demand for mobile robotics. Asia Pacific was predicted to be the fastest growing region due to the growing economies in the region such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, among others.

Some of the key players in mobile robotics market include Adept Technology, Barrett Technology, Swisslog, John Deere, Amazon, Seegrid Corp., iRobot Corporation, KUKA Robotics, Gecko Systems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Some other companies include in this market are Google, Bossa Nova robotics, Aethon, Harvest Automation, Kongsberg Maritime, ECA robotics, Northrop Grumman, and Bluefin Robotics.

This report segments the global mobile robotics market as follows:

Global Mobile Robotics Market: Product Segment Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Global Mobile Robotics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Logistics & Warehousing

Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Domestic

Entertainment

Others

Global Mobile Robotics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France UK

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

