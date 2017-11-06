Global Molecular Diagnostics Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2016-2026

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Molecular Diagnostics – Technologies, Markets and Companies” report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report describes and evaluates the molecular diagnostics technologies that will play an important role in practice of medicine, public health, pharmaceutical industry, forensics and biological warfare in the 21st century.

This includes several polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), peptide nucleic acids (PNA), electrochemical detection of DNA, sequencing, mitochondrial DNA, biochips, nanotechnology and proteomic technologies.

Initial applications of molecular diagnostics were mostly for infections but are now increasing in the areas of genetic disorders, preimplantation screening and cancer. Genetic screening tests, despite some restrictions is a promising area for future expansion of in vitro diagnostic market. Molecular diagnostics is being combined with therapeutics and forms an important component of integrated healthcare.

Molecular diagnostic technologies are also involved in development of personalized medicine based on pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics. Currently, there has been a considerable interest in developing rapid diagnostic methods for for point-of-care and biowarfare agents such as anthrax.

The number of companies involved in molecular diagnostics has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 1,000 companies have been identified to be involved in developing molecular diagnostics and 343 of these are profiled in the report along with tabulation of 816 collaborations.

The markets for molecular diagnostics technologies are difficult to estimate. Molecular diagnostics markets overlap with markets for non-molecular diagnostic technologies in the in vitro diagnostic market and are less well defined than those for pharmaceuticals. Molecular diagnostic markets are analyzed for 2016 according to technologies, applications and geographical regions.

Forecasts are made up to 2026. A major portion of the molecular diagnostic market can be attributed to advances in genomics and proteomics. Biochip and nanobiotechnology are expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of molecular diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Applications

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

3 DNA dendrimer signal amplification

3. Biochips, Biosensors, and Nanobiotechnology

4. Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics

5. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Disorders

6. Molecular diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders

7. Molecular Diagnosis of Infections

8. Molecular Diagnosis of Cancer

9. Molecular Diagnostics in Biopharmaceutical Industry & Healthcare

10. Molecular Diagnostics in Forensic Medicine and Biological Warfare

11. References

Part II: Regulations, Markets & Companies

12. Ethics, Patents and Regulatory issues

13. Markets for Molecular Diagnostics

14. Companies involved in molecular diagnostics

