Global Motorized Quadricycle Markets to 2022; Dominated by Bajaj Auto, Ligier Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Polaris Industries, Renault, and Tecno Meccanica Imola

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Motorized Quadricycle Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

One trend in the market is launch of hydrogen fuel cell motorized quadricycle.

Vehicle makers are focusing on developing motorized quadricycles with alternative powertrain to reduce emissions and carbon footprint. Moreover, the active support from the governing bodies to promote alternative energy motorized quadricycles is encouraging the manufacturers to develop hydrogen fuel motorized quadricycles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for an economical personal mode of transportation.

The rising need for low-cost modes of personal transportation drives the sales of motorized quadricycles in all regions. Motorized quadricycles offer a safer alternative to two-wheeler riders for commuting. Two-wheeler riders are constantly exposed to extremities of the weather. A motorized quadricycle offers increased weather protection by enclosing the occupants within a closed cabin

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of safety of motorized quadricycles.

Quadricycles are small vehicles that weigh about 450 kg with a maximum speed of about 45 miles per hour. These vehicles are built as a cost-effective mode of transportation. A large number of countries do not have a specific vehicle classification or prescribed safety standards for motorized quadricycles.

Key Players

  • Bajaj Auto
  • Ligier Group
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Polaris Industries
  • Renault
  • Tecno Meccanica Imola

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE

  • Segmentation by operation type
  • Comparison by powertrain type
  • Conventional fuel quadricycles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Electric motorized quadricycles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by powertrain type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Launch of hydrogen fuel cell motorized quadricycle
  • Advanced battery options for motorized electric quadricycles
  • Development of solar-powered motorized quadricycles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bajaj Auto
  • Ligier Group
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Polaris Industries
  • Renault
  • Tecno Meccanica Imola

