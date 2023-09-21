Consumer convenience and eco-friendly trends fuel explosive growth in multilayer flexible packaging market

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The multilayer flexible packaging market is expected to be valued at US$ 170.5 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market is projected to be worth US$ 252.4 billion. During the projection period from 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4%.

There is a tremendous push toward sustainable packaging alternatives as environmental awareness grows. Multilayer flexible packaging can be built with biodegradable and reusable materials, lowering its environmental impact and addressing consumer demand for environmentally responsible solutions.

Customer desires for convenience continue to drive packaging advancement. Multilayer flexible packaging includes resealable zippers, easy-to-open designs, and portion control, improving the whole customer experience and meeting user-friendly packaging standards. As a result, the properties of multilayer flexible packaging are expected to drive significant market expansion.

The growth of e-commerce is notable, particularly with the introduction of online purchasing. Because of its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility to diverse product kinds, multilayer flexible packaging is well-suited for e-commerce businesses. It protects the shipment and helps to decrease the price of shipping.

There is a growing demand for long-lasting and protective packaging with the advent of e-commerce. Multilayer flexible packaging is popular for delivering products since it is lightweight, economical, and adjustable.

The growing popularity of packaged foods, as well as the rising demand for recyclable and environment-friendly packaging, are boosting the multilayer flexible packaging market in Canada.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Canada is predicted to reach US$ 30 billion by 2033 , with a 4.1% CAGR.

, with a The multilayer flexible packaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$ 23 billion by the end of this forecast period.

is expected to reach by the end of this forecast period. China’s multilayer flexible packaging market is projected to be worth US$ 27 billion.

China’s market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4% through 2033.

through 2033. The multilayer flexible packaging industry in the United Kingdom is forecast to value at US$ 21 billion by 2033.

“The food industry continues to be a key driver of multilayer flexible packaging demand. Brands use these packages to increase shelf life, retain product freshness, and improve visual appeal in response to consumer demand for safe, convenient, and visually beautiful food goods,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market’s leading players are creating flexible plastic packaging films with MAP (modified atmosphere packaging) abilities, which enable tabling various levels of visibility to change the interior surroundings of the package to optimize the item’s shelf life.

Key Companies Profiled

Scientex

Constantia Flexibles

Glenroy

Berry Global Group

Amcor

Mondi Group

Coveris Holdings

Sonoco Products

Winpak

Sealed Air

Uflex

Toray Plastics

Schur Flexibles Holding

Key Developments

In February 2023, ProAmpac, North America’s global flexible packaging producer, debuted ProActive Recyclable, a cutting-edge recyclable packaging range of products. This unique product line aids businesses in addressing client requests for sustainable packaging.

On February 8, 2023, APK, a German company that focuses on a proprietary solvent-based recycling process for low-density polyethylene (LDPE), announced a new round of funding of around €130M. APK’s mission is to promote the recycling of multi-layer flexible packaging supplies.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global multilayer flexible packaging market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product (Bags, Pouches and sachets, Wrapping Films, Laminates, Others (Liners, Stick Packs, etc.), Material (Plastic (Polypropylene (PP)), BOPP, CPP, OPP (Polyethylene (PE) (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC))Paper, Aluminium Foil), Layer Structure (3 Layers, 5 Layers, 7 Layers, More than 7 Layers), End-use (Food (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy, Pet Food, Baby Food, Other Food Products), Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Homecare, Electricals & Electronics, Agriculture & Allied Industries, Textiles & Apparel), and Region

Key Segments Covered in Multilayer Flexible Packaging Industry Research

By Product

Bags

Pouches & Sachets

Wrapping Films

Laminates

Others (Liners, Stick Packs, etc.)

By Material

Plastic Polypropylene (PP)

BOPP

CPP

OPP Polyethylene (PE) LDPE LLDPE HDPE Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Paper

Aluminium Foil

By Layer Structure

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

More than 7 Layers

By End Use

Food Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Snacks Dairy Pet Food Baby Food Other Food Products

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare

Electricals & Electronics

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Textiles & Apparels

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

