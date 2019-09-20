Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Will Reach to USD 5,815 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global muscle relaxant drugs market was valued at USD 3,479 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5,815 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market By Drug Type (Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs, and Neuromuscular Blocking Agents) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global muscle relaxant drugs market was valued at USD 3,479 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 5,815 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Muscle relaxing medications are mainly used along with general anesthesia to ensure muscle relaxation during surgeries. They are further used for treating muscle spasms and spastic neurological diseases alongside myofascial pain syndrome, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, etc.

Browse through 37 Tables & 16 Figures spread over 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: By Drug Type, Applications, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/muscle-relaxant-drugs-market

The muscle relaxant drugs market is currently being driven by the ever-increasing popularization of anti-aging medicines among the global population and the rising trend of spas and salons. Increasing geriatric population, approval of fresh label signs, rising skin-related issues, and escalating surgeries performed worldwide are other main factors boosting the development of the market for muscle relaxant drugs market. However, some serious side-effects linked to use of muscle relaxing drugs, such as respiratory arrest and habituations, are likely to limit the worldwide expansion of the muscle relaxant drugs market.

The muscle relaxant drugs market is fragmented based on drug type and distribution channel. By drug type, the market is divided into facial muscle relaxant drugs, neuromuscular blocking agents, and skeletal muscle relaxant drugs. Skeletal muscle relaxant drugs dominated the muscle relaxant drugs market and accounted for more than 50% of the global market in 2018. This can be due to the presence of a large patient pool with musculoskeletal disorders and consistent drugs development for treating niche indications, such as upper limb and lower limb spasticity. Alternatively, facial muscle relaxants are projected to witness a growth rate of 7.2% in the years ahead, owing to the escalating cosmetic surgery numbers. Additionally, the increasing neuromuscular blocking agents usage in general surgeries will drive the neuromuscular blocking agents segment’s growth.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/muscle-relaxant-drugs-market

Based on the distribution channel, the market for muscle relaxant drugs includes hospitals pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In recent times, there has been a tremendous shift in patients preferring prescription drugs over over-the-counter drugs, due to the growing awareness regarding new disease reversal treatment options. The hospital pharmacy will dominate the market, owing to the accelerating number of hospital and clinical consultations.

North America accounted for a major share of the muscle relaxant drugs market in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast time period. This regional dominance can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures being performed in the U.S., increasing chronic lower back pain prevalence, and rising per capita income. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) report 2016, over 50% (125 million) adults in the U.S. had a musculoskeletal pain disorder in 2012. Overall, the country’s pain management is among the most developed across the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of FDA approvals, and robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.

Browse the full “Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market By Drug Type (Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs, and Neuromuscular Blocking Agents) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/muscle-relaxant-drugs-market

Europe held the second spot in the market for muscle relaxant drugs, due to the increasing awareness about the pain burden and multimodal treatment approach. Back pain is the leading reason for sick leave and early retirement in Europe. According to lower back pain statistics from The Guardian, the UK has seen a 12% increase in disability due to this health condition. Furthermore, chronic pain leads to more than 500 million days of lost work in Europe. It’s estimated that back pain costs Europe more than USD 300 billion (1.5% to 3% of the GDP), according to the European Pain Federation.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR in the muscle relaxant drugs market globally over the estimated time period, owing to the growing base of the aging population in countries like Japan. Among the elderly population, skin characteristics and appearance get altered, leading to wrinkles, frown lines, saggy skin pigment alteration, and dryness. The muscle relaxant-based procedures help in reducing signs of skin aging, by tightening and revitalizing the skin.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/muscle-relaxant-drugs-market

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are potential regions for muscle relaxant drugs market, owing to the rapidly flourishing healthcare industry and increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics in these regions.

Some main players in the muscle relaxant drugs market are Medtronic, Mallinckrodt, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Par Sterile Products, Johnson & Johnson, SteriMax, and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4752

This report segments the global muscle relaxant drugs market into:

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: Drug Type Analysis

Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Cellulite Treatment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cellulite-treatment-market

Pediatric Vaccine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pediatric-vaccine-market

Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/peptide-anticoagulant-drugs-market

Allergy Immunotherapy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/allergy-immunotherapy-market

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/intravenous-immunoglobulin-ivig-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com