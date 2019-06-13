Global Mushroom Packaging Market Expected To Reach USD 118 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global mushroom packaging market was USD 42 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 118 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mushroom Packaging Market by Application (Commercial and Household) and by End-User (Electronic, Furniture, Wine Shipper, Glassware, Automotive, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global mushroom packaging market was USD 42 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 118 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Mushroom packaging is convenient, portable, eco-friendly, and sustainable. Generally, mushroom-based packaging solutions are produced from fungi cultured on a medium of hulls, husk, and woody biomass of different agriculture wastes, such as soy, rice, and cotton. Mushroom packaging is a new innovative packaging presentation that was launched in the year 2010 by Ecovative Design. The company is based in the U.S. and is engaged in R&D of environment-friendly materials. Mushroom packaging consists of 100 percent renewable and biodegradable materials that can be directly recycled. The global mushroom packaging market is growing rapidly owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Moreover, mushroom packaging is convenient, portable, sustainable, and custom-protective packaging solution, which, in turn, is also expected to drive the global mushroom packaging market growth in the years ahead.

Browse through 71 Tables & 24 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Industry Size, Type, Trends, Share, Cost, Segments and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

The rising demand for mushroom packaging by the electronics industry is likely to further propel the mushroom packaging market growth in the upcoming years. However, fluctuating product prices may negatively affect the mushroom packaging market globally in the future. Alternatively, various product innovations and technological advancements witnessed in this market are projected to further spur the mushroom packaging market growth over the forecast time period.

The global mushroom packaging market is classified based on application and end-user. The application segment of the mushroom packaging market includes commercial and household. The commercial segment is projected to be the major contributing segment in the global market in the years ahead, owing to the increasing application of mushroom packaging solutions for packaging electronics products. Based on end-user, the global mushroom packaging market includes electronic, furniture, wine shipper, glassware, automotive, and residential. The automotive segment is expected to be the dominating segment in the future, owing to the flourishing automotive industry across the globe. Moreover, the electronic segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the future.

In 2018, North America dominated the global mushroom packaging market due to the rising number of product innovation by the manufacturers of mushroom packaging and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of mushroom packaging solutions, such as eco-friendliness, portability, sustainability, and high protection. Moreover, the emerging demand for electronic products is likely to enhance the applications of mushroom packaging. The U.S. is projected to dominate the region globally in the future, owing to the favorable climatic conditions for mushroom growth. Additionally, Ecovative has expanded its production capacity in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific mushroom packaging market is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the next few years. China and India are expected to dominate the region’s mushroom packaging market due to the rising applications of mushroom packaging in the automotive sector and the growing use of various electronic components and wearable devices.

Browse the full “Mushroom Packaging Market by Application (Commercial and Household) and by End-User (Electronic, Furniture, Wine Shipper, Glassware, Automotive, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mushroom-packaging-market

The European mushroom packaging market is anticipated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. France, Italy, and the UK are expected to be the major contributors to this regional market, due to the surging demand for sustainable packaging products for glassware and the rising applications of mushroom packaging for wine shipping.

Rapid industrialization and swift urbanization are driving the automotive sector in Latin America. The increasing applications of mushroom packaging in the automotive sector are expected to propel this regional market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of mushroom packaging is expected to increase the mushroom packaging usage in the electronics industry, which will further fuel the region’s mushroom packaging market over the forecast period.

The Middle Eastern and African mushroom packaging market is predicted to record moderate growth, due to the increasing mushroom packaging demand for residential application and the rising use of mushroom packaging in the automotive industry.

Some key players operating in the global mushroom packaging market are Farmland Center, Ecovative Design, Stanhope-Seta, Dell, SPOR, Sealed Air, Merck Forest, Rich Brilliant Willing, and Steelcase.

This report segments the global mushroom packaging market into:

Global Mushroom Packaging market: Application Analysis

Commercial

Household

Global Mushroom Packaging market: End-User Analysis

Electronic

Furniture

Wine Shipper

Glassware

Automotive

Residential

Global Mushroom Packaging market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

