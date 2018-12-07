Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market: Focus on Nanodrugs and its Application in Therapeutics, Competitive Landscape and Country (2018-2026)

The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market in terms of various influencing factors such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the drugs associated with the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market across different regions.

The pharmaceutical industry is focused on the most emerging branch in pharmaceutical sciences known as Pharmaceutical nanotechnology. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases/disorder and development of the healthcare infrastructure are promoting the adoption of the novel medicine known as nanomedicine for better efficacy and improved patient outcome.

Nanomedicine works on same principle of nanotechnology, as the materials at nanoscale level possess unique characteristics as compared to macroscopic level. Nanomedicine has a multidisciplinary nature involving notions and techniques from biology, chemistry, and physics. Nanotechnology provides exceptional benefits when applied to medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, the patent cliff/expirations has the enabled the pharmaceutical companies to adopt new business strategies. Many blockbuster drugs are going off-patent but the introduction of nanotechnology in medicines has revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry.

With the advancement in the Nano pharmaceutical industry, the number of patent filings has dramatically increased. Pharmaceutical companies have developed new strategies & techniques to re-patent drugs which are on the way to expiration by modifying them with the help of nanotechnology. Nanodrugs offers a promising potential in terms of revenue growth.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 What are Nanopharmaceuticals?

1.2 Historical Trends

1.3 Comparative Analysis of Conventional Medicine and Nanomedicine

1.4 Issues and Concerns in Nanotech Product Development and its Commercialization

1.5 Impact of Market Drivers and Market Restraints

1.6 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

1.7 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Scenario

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Government Initiative

2.2.2 Nanopharmaceuticals: A Hope for Patent Expired Formulations

2.2.3 Increase in Number of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Biologics License Application (BLA) Approvals: Closing the Gap for Generic Nanomedicines

2.2.4 Nanomedicine – Innovative Ways of Treating Challenging Conditions

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Economic & Financial Barriers

2.3.2 Undefined Regulatory Approvals

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Pipeline Creating Market Opportunity

2.4.2 The Nanomedicine Market: Small Particles – Big Business

2.5 Market Trends

2.5.1 Pfizer, Merck Focusing on Nanomedicine as Next Disruption in Pharma

2.5.2 Trends in Approval and Development

2.5.3 Publications Trend Scenario

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Pipeline Analysis and Market Opportunity

3.2 Product Launches and Approvals

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Patent Analysis

4.3 Funding Scenario

4.4 Regulatory Bodies

5 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drug Market (by Drug Carrier)

5.1 Liposomes

5.2 Polymer

5.3 Nanocrystals

5.4 Inorganic

5.5 Protein

5.6 Others

6 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Application)

6.1 Oncology

6.2 Neurology

6.3 Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

6.4 Anti-infective

6.5 Cardiovascular/Physiology

6.6 Others

7 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Distribution Channel)

7.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.3 Online Pharmacies

8 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 The U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 The U.K.

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 Italy

8.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest-of-the-World

9 Company Profiles

9.1 AbbVie Inc.

9.2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Amgen Inc.

9.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

9.5 AstraZeneca PLC

9.6 Celgene Corporation

9.7 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

9.8 Johnson & Johnson

9.9 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.10 Novartis AG

9.11 Pfizer, Inc.

9.12 Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.13 Sanofi S.A

9.14 Shire Plc.

9.15 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

