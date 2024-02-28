Michael J. U. Monahan, a CBRE Vice Chair, Appointed to GNL’s Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) (“GNL” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of Michael J. U. Monahan to GNL’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

As a CBRE Vice Chair, Mr. Monahan brings a wealth of sophisticated real estate knowledge and expertise to GNL’s Board, making him an ideal addition to our Company. As GNL continues to execute its 2024 business plan, Mr. Monahan’s insight and perspective will generate significant value for the Company. This appointment underscores the Board’s commitment to elevated corporate governance, complementing the current composition of our Board with Mr. Monahan’s proven real estate experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors. I am confident in Michael’s ability to seamlessly complement our existing Board members and look forward to the positive impact he will make,” stated Sue Perrotty, GNL’s Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey as a member of GNL’s Board of Directors, eager to contribute value and support as GNL executes on its business plan. This presents a unique opportunity for me to leverage my background effectively, and I am committed to assisting the Board in any capacity required,” stated Michael J. U. Monahan.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

