Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market 2018-2023 – Disease-Modifying Pipeline Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease and SMA Show Clinical and Commercial Potential

Dublin, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market to 2023 – MS Set to Dominate with Tecfidera and Ocrevus, as Disease-Modifying Pipeline Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease and SMA Show Clinical and Commercial Potential” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, but this diverse therapy area remains largely untreatable with current therapies.

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuronal death within the brain and/or central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive decline in functional neurological capacities.

It has a devastating effect on quality of life and independence, often requiring full-time care during the later disease stages. Conditions within the therapy area are diverse and exhibit specific pathophysiologies and etiologies, while affecting people of all ages.

This report examines the entire neurodegenerative disease therapy area, with a particular focus on the five most prevalent neurodegenerative disorders: Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

AD and PD represent the most pressing challenges within the disease cluster, due to rapidly increasing prevalence driven by aging populations. Both AD and PD remain ineffectively treated despite substantial investment into R&D by pharmaceutical companies, due to high clinical trial failure rates.

MS, the autoimmune disease of the CNS, contrasts with the rest of this cluster, as it affects a different population demographic and has a lucrative pharmacological market following breakthrough success in the past decade. Recent approvals for Ocrevus and Tecfidera are expected to sustain the market in the near future.

Scope

  • Unmet need is extremely high in AD, PD, ALS and HD, but MS and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) show continued promise in the development of effective therapies
  • What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in AD, PD, MS, ALS and HD?
  • What is the current treatment algorithm?
  • How effective are current therapies for these indications and how does this impact prognosis?
  • The neurodegenerative disease pipeline is large. Does the current pipeline innovation hold the potential to change the market over the forecast period?
  • Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent across the five key indications?
  • What is the risk of a neurodegenerative drug failing to make the market?
  • What is the risk of a drug failing at a specific phase, molecular target class and indication?
  • The neurodegenerative disease market landscape is forecast to undergo a period of substantial change following key approvals, patent expiries and acquisitions.
  • What strategies have these companies adopted to achieve market growth?
  • Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023?
  • Which pipeline products are forecast to achieve the highest revenues on the market by 2023?
  • The deals landscape is active and dominated by immunomodulator products
  • Which indications attract the highest deal values?
  • How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?
  • How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction
2.1 Therapy Area Introduction
2.1.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
2.1.2 Parkinson’s Disease
2.1.3 Multiple Sclerosis
2.1.4 Huntington’s Disease
2.1.5 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
2.2 Symptoms
2.3 Diagnosis
2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology
2.5 Epidemiology
2.6 Prognosis and Disease Staging
2.7 Treatment

3 Key Marketed Products
3.1 Overview
3.2 Current and Future Trends in the MS Market
3.3 Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) – Teva
3.4 Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) – Biogen
3.5 Gilenya (fingolimod) – Novartis
3.6 Avonex (Interferon beta-1a) – Biogen
3.7 Tysabri (natalizumab) – Biogen
3.8 Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
3.9 Namenda/Ebixa/Axura/Abixa Memary (memantine hydrochloride) – Merz/Lundbeck/Forest/Daiichi/ Sankyo
3.10 Aricept (donepezil) – Eisai/Pfizer
3.11 Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) -Teva
3.12 Neupro (rotigotine) – UCB
3.13 Radicut (edaravone) – Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
3.14 Xenazine (tetrabenazine) – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
3.15 Spinraza (nusinersen) – Biogen

4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment
4.1 Overview
4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape
4.2.1 Neurodegenerative Disease Overall
4.2.2 Key Neurodegenerative Disease Indications
4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline
4.3.1 Neurodegenerative Disease Overall
4.3.2 Key Neurodegenerative Disease Indications
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Failure Rate by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target
4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecular Type and Molecular Target
4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target
4.4.4 Aggregate Clinical Program Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecular Type and Molecular Target
4.5 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products
4.5.1 Aducanumab – Biogen/Eisai
4.5.2 Azeliragon – vTv Therapeutics
4.5.3 ChariSMA – AveXis
4.5.4 Omaveloxolone – Reata Pharmaceuticals
4.5.5 Siponimod – Novartis
4.5.6 Ozanimod – Celgene
4.5.7 Elenbecestat – Eisai
4.5.8 BAN-2401 – Sage Therapeutics
4.5.9 IONIS-HTTRx
4.6 Conclusion

5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2023
5.1 Overall Market Size
5.2 Generic Penetration
5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target
5.3.1 Neuromodulators
5.3.2 Immunomodulators
5.3.3 Stress-related Targets
5.3.4 Protein Misfolding Targets
5.3.5 Neuroprotectants

6 Company Analysis and Positioning
6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company
6.1.1 Biogen – Aducanumab and Tecfidera Cement Biogen as the Market Leader
6.1.2 Roche – Increasing Sales of Ocrevus to Drive Market Size
6.1.3 Novartis – Gradual Decline in Revenue due to Gilenya Patent Expiration Offset by Large Pipeline
6.1.4 Teva – Gradual Decline in Revenue due to Patent Expiration of Premium Product Copaxone
6.1.5 Eisai – Elenbecestat and BAN-2401 Driving New Market Growth for Eisai
6.1.6 Sanofi – Aubagio and Lemtrada on Course for Blockbuster Status in 2023
6.2 Company Landscape
6.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis
6.3.1 Conclusion

7 Strategic Consolidations
7.1 Licensing Deals
7.1.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value
7.1.2 Deals by Indication
7.1.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value
7.1.4 Deals by Molecule Type and Molecular Target
7.1.5 Table for Licensing Deals Valued Above $100m
7.2 Co-development Deals
7.2.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value
7.2.2 Deals by Indication
7.2.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Value
7.2.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Value
7.2.5 Table for Co-development Deals Valued Above $100m

8 Appendix
8.1 Bibliography
8.2 All Pipeline Drugs by Phase
8.3 Abbreviations
8.4 Disease List
8.5 Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • AveXis
  • Biogen
  • Celgene
  • Daiichi
  • Eisai
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Forest
  • Lundbeck
  • Merz
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals
  • Sage Therapeutics
  • Sankyo
  • Teva
  • UCB
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
  • vTv Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sq4cpk/global?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs , Alzheimer's Disease Drugs
