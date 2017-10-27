Breaking News
Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market to Generate US$ 2.5 Bn by 2027 End – Future Market Insights

Valley Cottage, New York, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, FMI has presented value analysis and insights on the various disease types, treatment types and end users associated with the neuroendocrine carcinoma market across key regions in the globe. It has also included an in-depth analysis on the various key players participating in the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market along with key developments taking place during the 2017-2027 timeline. Future Market Insights, in its recent publication titled “Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Global Industry analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” has covered a holistic angle of the global market for neuroendocrine carcinoma with a detailed market segmentation. This research report also unveils various opportunities, trends, drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market. Covering past and present market scenario, the global report also gives justice to the readers’ investment in procuring the research report by giving future market projections for a period of ten years.

Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Key Future Projections

The global neuroendocrine carcinoma market is anticipated to witness high growth during the period of forecast to reach a valuation of about US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the forecasted year from an estimate of around US$ 1.5 Mn in 2017. This market is projected to grow at a high 7.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Key Influencing Aspects

There are several aspects influencing the growth of the neuroendocrine carcinoma market. Few growth pushing aspects include rising awareness campaigns by governments for early detection and treatment, rising number of clinical trials in early phase development, exploring new generation sequencing technologies, increasing partnerships to strengthen product portfolios, identifying new solutions to fight cancer, increasing investments in research and development and quick regulatory approvals prompting use of new therapeutic solutions. Also, high cost associated with the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma, high cost of development leading to reduction in the number of players participating in this market and manufacturing challenges adversely impacting the product availability are limiting the growth of the global market for neuroendocrine carcinoma.

Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Segmental Acumen

The global neuroendocrine carcinoma market is segmented on the basis of disease indication type treatment type, end user and by region. By region, North America region is expected to be highly attractive for the neuroendocrine carcinoma market. The North America neuroendocrine carcinoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate to register the highest estimate by the end of the forecasted year thus leading the global market. Also, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) neuroendocrine carcinoma market is projected to grow at the highest pace to register a stellar CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

By disease indication type, the gastric neuroendocrine tumours segment is the largest segment in terms of market value as well as growth rate. This segment is estimated at a high value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2027 end followed by the lung neuroendocrine tumours segment, that stands at the second position in the global market

By treatment type, the somatostatin analogs segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high market valuation of a bit more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the forecasted year, growing at a noteworthy growth rate during 2017-2027 timeline

By end user, hospitals segment is anticipated to the largest segment leading the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market with a high CAGR of 8.2% during the period of assessment, owing to high infrastructure investment towards adopting newer detection technologies. The clinics segment also reflects high potential in the years to come

Global Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Competitive Scenario

The global neuroendocrine carcinoma market research report has included key players involved in the market. The SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, strategies, key financials and other key details of companies such as Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Chiasma Inc., Ipsen, Abbvie Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Isotopen Technologien München AGGlobal, Hutchison China MediTech Ltd., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Mallinckrodt plc., and Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is included in this extensive research study.

