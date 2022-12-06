Neurology Clinical Trials for Huntington’s disease to Register 6% CAGR during the Forecast Period. The neurology clinical trials market in South Korea is expected to be valued at US$ 192 Mn by 2032 & U.S. is expected to be at US$ 1.8 Bn during the forecasted period of 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global neurology clinical trials market was valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Bn by 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings, the neurology clinical trials market for Huntington’s disease achieved a growth rate of 5.2% during 2017-2021. Huntington’s disease occurs in every 2.7 per 100,000 habitats worldwide. Egypt contributes to the highest number of people suffering from Huntington’s disease with 21 of every 100,000 individuals.

US to dominate the neurology clinical trials Market throughout the Analysis Period

The US generated the highest revenue in the neurology clinical trials market in 2021. Revenue through neurology clinical trials in the U.S. grew at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2021. An increase in life expectancy and a rise in neurological disorders in the U.S. is driving the need to expand neurology clinical trials. Support from government agencies and leading pharmaceutical companies like Biogen are leading the market with anticipated revenue growth of 6.6% CAGR over the forecasted period set between 2021 and 2032.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15859

Neurology Clinical Trials Market: Competition Insights

At present, health organizations and pharmaceutical companies are largely aiming at expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, and inventing new drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. The key companies operating in the neurology clinical trials market include Novartis, Covance, Medpace, Charles River Laboratories, Syneous Health, Icon Plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Aurora Healthcare, Biogen, and IQVIA.

Some of the recent developments by key providers of neurology clinical trials are as follows:

In June 2022 , Novartis announced the publication of Nature Medicine of Zolgensma data. The data revealed that children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treated with Zolgensma were able to retain age-appropriate motor skills such as sitting, standing, and walking independently.

, Novartis announced the publication of Nature Medicine of Zolgensma data. The data revealed that children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treated with Zolgensma were able to retain age-appropriate motor skills such as sitting, standing, and walking independently. In June 2022 , Biogen joined hands with Alectos Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a small molecule therapy known as AL01811, as a possible treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The collaboration will benefit Alectos with US$ 77.5 and US$ 630 Mn for development and commercial payments respectively. Moreover, Biogen will conduct responsible for regulatory costs and manufacturing once the therapy is approved for clinical settings.

, Biogen joined hands with Alectos Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a small molecule therapy known as AL01811, as a possible treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The collaboration will benefit Alectos with US$ 77.5 and US$ 630 Mn for development and commercial payments respectively. Moreover, Biogen will conduct responsible for regulatory costs and manufacturing once the therapy is approved for clinical settings. In June 2022, Scientists at Yale University discovered that a drug developed by Bristol Myers Squibb has the ability to repair the loss of neuronal nexus known as synapse which is the key contributor to cognitive decline. The study also stated that it has the ability to restore synaptic connections in Alzheimer’s mouse models. The drug also minimized the toxic build-up of tau protein present in the brain of animals.

Scientists at Yale University discovered that a drug developed by Bristol Myers Squibb has the ability to repair the loss of neuronal nexus known as synapse which is the key contributor to cognitive decline. The study also stated that it has the ability to restore synaptic connections in Alzheimer’s mouse models. The drug also minimized the toxic build-up of tau protein present in the brain of animals. In April 2022, Novartis announced long-term data of Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I/II trials. The data exhibited the efficacy of Kesimpta and stated that treatment of four years will reduce the risk of three and six months of confirmed disability and fewer relapses.

Novartis announced long-term data of Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I/II trials. The data exhibited the efficacy of Kesimpta and stated that treatment of four years will reduce the risk of three and six months of confirmed disability and fewer relapses. In April 2022, FDA granted Novartis, a commercial license to manufacture Zolgensma, a multi-product gene therapy with a 170,000 square-foot facility at Durham, N.C. site to test and release Zolgensma.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15859

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Neurology Clinical Trials Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Indication (Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Muscle regeneration, Other Indicators), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segments Covered in Neurology Clinical Trials Industry Survey

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Study Design:

Interventional

Observational

Expanded access

Neurology Clinical Trials Market by Indication:

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Stroke

Traumatic brain Injury (TBI)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Muscle regeneration

Other Indications

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/neurology-clinical-trials-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Click Here for Neurology Clinical Trials Market 250 pages TOC Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain

Digital Therapeutics Market Size : The global digital therapeutics market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at an impressive 24.4% CAGR over the forecast period, total sales in the digital therapeutics market will reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2032.

Medical Chairs Market Trends : The global demand for the medical chairs market stood at around US$ 7.3 Bn in 2021 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Demand : The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. The healthcare biometrics market share is likely to boost up to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Analysis : The global NGS sample preparation market worth is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.7% to US$ 5.4 Billion by 2032

3D Printed Medical Implants Market Forecast : The global demand for 3D printed medical implants is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 12.5% to be valued at US$ 2,494.5 million by 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com