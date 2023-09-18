[212 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 785 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,552 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.80% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PerkinElmer Inc., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Zivak Technologies, NEOGEN Corporation, Medtronic, SCIEX (a Danaher Company), and others.

Houston, TX, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Newborn Screening Instruments Market By Test Type (Blood Spot Test, Hearing Test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test, And Metabolic Disorder Test), By Product Type (Mass Spectrometers, Pulse Oximeters, Hearing Screening Devices, Assay Kits, And DNA Sequencers), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

What are Newborn Screening Instruments? How big is the Newborn Screening Instruments Industry?

Medical equipment known as newborn screening instruments are utilized to diagnose newborn infants for a variety of genetic, metabolic, and congenital conditions within the first few weeks of their lives. Because of this early discovery, prompt intervention and treatment can be administered, which has the potential to avert significant health consequences or even death. These devices are an essential component of the newborn screening programs that are carried out in a variety of nations to assure the newborn population’s health and well-being.

The collection of a tiny blood sample from the heel of the newborn is often required by the equipment used for newborn screening. After that, a number of different methods, such as mass spectrometry, tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS), fluorescence, and enzymatic tests, are utilized to conduct the analysis on this sample. These tools have the capability of diagnosing a variety of illnesses, including metabolic abnormalities, sickle cell disease, congenital hypothyroidism, and phenylketonuria (PKU). The procedure commences with the collection of a few droplets of blood on filter paper, which is subsequently dried and delivered to a laboratory for further analysis. When conducting their examination of the dried blood spots, the laboratory specialists make use of specialized apparatus that is often known as newborn screening devices. These devices are able to swiftly and precisely test the amounts of a variety of compounds or markers in the blood that indicate the presence of particular illnesses.

Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market: Growth Factors

The increasing prevalence of newborn diseases is expected to be the primary growth driver for this market over the course of the forecast period.

The rapidly increasing prevalence of neonatal illnesses around the globe has emerged as a key factor that is significantly driving the expansion of the newborn screening instruments market. The phrase “neonatal disorders” refers to a wide variety of congenital, genetic, and metabolic abnormalities that, if not detected and treated at an early stage, can have long-term negative implications on the overall health and development of a newborn. As people become more aware of the need of early identification and intervention, there has been an increase in demand for newborn screening approaches that are both effective and comprehensive. The prevalence of newborn illnesses is shown to have been on an alarming upward trend according to the statistics. The frequency of congenital diseases and metabolic problems in neonates varies by area but is believed to be anywhere between 2 and 5 percent worldwide, according to studies and reports from organizations that focus on global health. In addition, the occurrence of these disorders is on the rise as a result of variables such as changing lifestyles, marriages between relatives, and genetic susceptibility. This alarming rise in the prevalence of neonatal illnesses highlights the urgent need for comprehensive newborn screening programs that are capable of reliably identifying these conditions shortly after birth. This will enable medical personnel to begin timely therapies that can dramatically improve patient outcomes.

The Influence of Limiting Factors on the Newborn Screening Instruments Market

The expansion of the market could be hampered by issues related to costs and infrastructure.

The procurement of screening equipment, the education of medical personnel, and the establishment of the essential infrastructure all require significant financial investments before newborn screening programs can be put into action. The cost of screening instruments for newborns can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars, depending on the type of instrument and the range of conditions that it can detect. Nevertheless, it is typically somewhere between US$5,000 and US$10,000 per instrument in the usual case. The cost of establishing a new business normally falls somewhere in the range of 100,000 to 500,000 United States Dollars. It is possible for healthcare facilities to be dissuaded from investing in more modern screening technologies due to the high costs associated with their acquisition and ongoing maintenance, particularly in environments with limited resources.

There are ongoing operating costs connected with maintaining and servicing screening tools, running tests, and interpreting results. These costs are in addition to the initial expenditure. These costs can put a burden on healthcare budgets, particularly in areas that have fewer financial resources than other parts of the country. It is possible that medical facilities in certain locations, particularly those located in rural and outlying areas, might not have the essential infrastructure and skilled personnel required to carry out successful newborn screening. It may be difficult to carry out screening programs if laboratories do not have sufficient facilities, technicians do not have the necessary expertise, and transportation logistics are not well organized.

Opportunities Available in the Newborn Screening Instruments Market

Recent advances in genetic science will create multiple prospects for future expansion.

As our knowledge of genetics and genomics continues to grow, we are gaining new insights into the genetic basis of a variety of newborn diseases. Because of recent advancements in sequencing technology, it is now possible to sequence the genomes of infants at a price that is more reasonable. Researchers are now in a position to detect genetic abnormalities that are connected with newborn illnesses because to this. For instance, in 2023, Illumina announced the debut of its NovaSeq 6000 system. This equipment has the capability of sequencing the genomes of neonates in a matter of hours. This creates an opening for the development of newborn screening tests that are both more specific and more thorough. Screening devices are able to detect a wider variety of diseases with greater accuracy and sensitivity when they are created with the most recent findings in genetics included into their construction.

In addition, these technological breakthroughs make it possible to identify certain genetic markers that are related with a variety of illnesses. This allows for early detection even before the clinical symptoms reveal themselves. This not only helps in the timely intervention of a problem, but it also lays the groundwork for personalized medical procedures that are suited to the genetic make-up of an individual. The newborn screening instruments market has the potential to capitalize on the growing body of knowledge about the intricate genetic foundations of neonatal disorders. As a result, the industry will be able to provide screening solutions that are both more advanced and more effective, which will ultimately improve the quality of healthcare available to newborns all over the world.

The Challenges Facing the Newborn Screening Instruments Market

The standardization of protocols to compete with the expansion of market cap

Standardization of procedures represents a key problem for the newborn screening instruments market, which has the potential to affect the consistency and reliability of screening programs. There is a lack of standardized guidelines and protocols for screening tests across a variety of geographic areas and healthcare settings, which can lead to variances in testing techniques, the interpretation of test results, and the subsequent measures that are taken. This diversity makes it impossible to accurately compare data, which in turn makes it difficult to build a systematic approach to screening newborns. It is possible that as a result of this, the quality and accuracy of the screening outcomes may be impaired, which would then lead to inconsistencies in the identification and diagnosis of newborn illnesses. Additionally, the absence of standardized protocols can lead to uncertainty among healthcare professionals and caregivers, which has the potential to result in missed diagnoses or inappropriate interventions. Additionally, it makes it more difficult to collect and examine data on a more extensive scale for the sake of research and public health. To effectively address the issue of standardization, it is necessary for authorities in the healthcare industry, medical societies, and other industry stakeholders to work together to create and promote norms and protocols that are compatible with one another. The newborn screening instruments market can only guarantee the highest degree of accuracy, reliability, and comparability of screening results through the implementation of standardized processes. This will ultimately lead to an increase in the efficiency of newborn screening programs and an improvement in the health of babies all over the world.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 785 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1,552 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.80% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players PerkinElmer Inc., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Zivak Technologies, NEOGEN Corporation, Medtronic, SCIEX (a Danaher Company), and others. Key Segment By Test Type, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Newborn Screening Instruments Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for newborn screening tools around the world may be broken down into three distinct categories: by kind, by application, and by location.

Blood spot tests, hearing tests, tests for critical congenital heart disease (also known as CCHD), and metabolic disorder tests are the sectors that make up the global market according to the type of test. The metabolic disease test segment is currently the most lucrative submarket within the newborn screening device business. This expansion can be ascribed to an increase in awareness among healthcare providers and parents regarding the significance of early detection and treatments for metabolic abnormalities in neonates. If metabolic diseases like phenylketonuria (PKU) and cystic fibrosis are not diagnosed and addressed in a timely manner, they might result in significant health issues for the patient. The demand for improved screening tools that are specifically designed to identify metabolic diseases is being driven by the fact that governments and healthcare organizations are working to broaden the scope of newborn screening programs in order to encompass a greater number of metabolic abnormalities.

Mass spectrometers, pulse oximeters, hearing screening devices, assay kits, and DNA sequencers are the product types that are used to segment the global market for newborn screening tools. Other product types include assay kits. DNA sequencers made up the greatest shareholding portion in the international market among these various products. In recent years, there has been a tremendous advancement in technology pertaining to DNA sequencing, which has made accurate and exhaustive genetic analysis possible. Because DNA sequencing makes it possible to identify a wide variety of genetic abnormalities and conditions, it is an extremely helpful tool for the screening of newborns for such conditions. In addition, as our knowledge of the hereditary components of diseases expands, both medical professionals and parents are coming to appreciate the significance of early diagnosis and treatment. The use of DNA sequencers allows medical personnel to discover potential dangers or predispositions to a variety of ailments at an earlier stage thanks to the detailed insights into an individual’s genetic make-up that are provided. This preventative method not only helps in the early identification and treatment of diseases, but it also gives families the ability to make well-informed decisions regarding the health of their children. It is predicted that there will be an increase in demand for DNA sequencers for newborn screening as awareness about the benefits of genetic screening rises. This will be the primary driver of the segment’s quick growth rate.

Blood Spot Test

Hearing Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test

Metabolic Disorder Test

Mass Spectrometers

Pulse Oximeters

Hearing Screening Devices

Assay Kits

DNA Sequencers

Browse the full “Newborn Screening Instruments Market By Test Type (Blood Spot Test, Hearing Test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test, And Metabolic Disorder Test), By Product Type (Mass Spectrometers, Pulse Oximeters, Hearing Screening Devices, Assay Kits, And DNA Sequencers), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2032″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/newborn-screening-instruments-market

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Newborn Screening Instruments market include –

PerkinElmer Inc.

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Zivak Technologies

NEOGEN Corporation

Medtronic

SCIEX (a Danaher Company)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Newborn Screening Instruments market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.80% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global newborn screening instrument market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising incidence of neonatal disorders.

Based on test type segmentation, the metabolic disorder test was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product type segmentation, DNA sequencers were the leading revenue generator in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Newborn Screening Instruments industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Newborn Screening Instruments Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Newborn Screening Instruments Industry?

What segments does the Newborn Screening Instruments Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Newborn Screening Instruments Market sample report and company profiles?

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Test Type, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to lead the global market during the forecast period

In the newborn screening instrument market, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate, with an approximate share of 35% in 2032. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region’s large population, particularly in countries like India and China, presents a significant pool of newborns requiring screening. The Asia Pacific region is home to the largest number of newborns in the world. In 2022, there were an estimated 53 million births in the region, accounting for 48% of the global total.

Increased healthcare awareness and improvements in healthcare infrastructure have led to a higher demand for early disease detection, fostering the adoption of newborn screening instruments. The Asia Pacific region is also seeing rapid growth in healthcare developments and investments. In 2021, the region’s healthcare industry was valued at USD 1.1 trillion and is expected to grow to USD 2.9 trillion by 2032. Secondly, governments and healthcare organizations in the Asia-Pacific are recognizing the importance of early detection and intervention for congenital disorders and metabolic diseases. As a result, they are implementing newborn screening programs and policies, further boosting the demand for screening instruments.

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2022, Trivitron Healthcare launched Centre of Excellence (CoE) in genomics, newborn screening, metabolomics, and molecular diagnostics. This CoE will focus on creating unparalleled medical discoveries to transform healthcare delivery.

