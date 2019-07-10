Global Newborn Screening Market Will Reach USD 1,584 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global newborn screening market was approximately USD 739 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,584 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instruments and Assay Kits and Reagents), by Screening Test (Dry Blood Spot Test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease, Hearing Screen, Urine Test, and Other Tests), and by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global newborn screening market was approximately USD 739 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,584 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The growing base of neonatal population, increasing cases of congenital diseases, favorable government policies, and technological advancements are likely to aid the global newborn screening market growth. World population meter reported more than 88 billion babies were born in 2015, i.e., around 250 births every minute. Out of these, more than 2.8 million newborns died within a few months of their birth due to the absence of screening and skilled childcare. Thus, to prevent this number from rising, efforts are being made by organizations like CDC, WHO, Healthy Newborn Network, etc., to educate parents about possible diagnostic procedures and birth disorders. The demand for these screening procedures is likely to be influenced by the growing paranoia of parents, the introduction of new screening technologies, and convenience of new treatment options that enable the diagnosis of more than 29 possible disorders, such as galactosemia (GS), phenylketonuria (PKU), hearing disorders, etc.

By product, the market for newborn screening is divided into instruments and assay kits and reagents. The instruments segment is further classified into pulse oximeter, mass spectrometer, hearing screening devices, laparoscopes, retinoscopes, ultrasound machines, and others. Mass spectrometers are likely to hold major market share in the future, owing to their increased function in diagnosing various conditions in a single procedure. Federal agencies are promoting mandatory testing of 50 conditions, which can be easily screened via mass spectrometers.

On the basis of the screening test, the newborn screening market is fragmented into critical congenital heart disease, dry blood spot test, hearing screen, urine test, and other tests. The dry blood spot test is likely to showcase a high growth rate in the years ahead. The blood collected from a newborn’s heel within 48 hours of birth on the screening card for diagnosis of more than 50 conditions is termed as dried blood spot test (DBS) or heel stick. Lymphomas, autism, leukemia, and other metabolic conditions can be analyzed through this test. The card used for this test is provided free of cost in North America, under the plan to promote higher procedural volume.

Based on end-user, the newborn screening market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Hospitals dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. Investments made by private sectors in newborn screening programs and growing partnerships of private investors with diagnostic centers and hospitals are likely to offer new growth opportunities for newborn screening market in developing countries with a large population base.

North America dominated the global newborn screening market in 2018, due to enforced testing and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders in 50 regional states. Newborn screening program and tests are thoroughly followed in all the North American states. As per the CDC, in 2014, around four million babies annually are screened for various congenital conditions. Conditions for screening were provided through extensive research by the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG). Others factors like increasing maternal age and high incidences of chromosomal abnormalities are also likely to drive the North American newborn screening market. To increase awareness among the population, health departments in the U.S. have created websites and published free data, which helps parents to better cope with these conditions.

Europe is the second leading regional market for newborn screening globally, which is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. NIPT is currently being used as a primary contingent screening test. Contingent NIPT proves to be a cost-saving option in Europe, making it a viable newborn screening test across this region.

The Asia Pacific newborn screening market is likely to show the highest growth rate in the future, due to the presence of promising healthcare schemes enlisted by government agencies, rising disposable income, growing awareness programs and conferences, and rising focus of market players to expand their presence in this region. China, India, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and Japan are some prominent markets in the region. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare-related plans, high population density, higher birth rate, rising prevalence of congenital diseases, and new market expansion opportunities are also driving the newborn screening market in this region.

Latin America is another important regional newborn screening market and is likely to experience moderate growth over the forecast time period. In the Middle East and Africa, the African region is likely to register noticeable growth as several companies and laboratories have signed distribution agreements with test providers for offering advanced products and services to the regional patients.

Some leading players operating in the global newborn screening market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, ZenTech, Trivitron Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Natus Medical, MP Biomedicals, and Medtronic.

This report segments the global newborn screening market into:

Global Newborn Screening Market: By Product

Instruments Pulse Oximeter Mass Spectrometer Hearing Screening Devices Laparoscopes Retinoscopes Ultrasound Machines Others

Assay Kits and Reagents

Global Newborn Screening Market: By Screening Test

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Urine Test

Other Tests

Global Newborn Screening Market: By end-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Newborn Screening Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

