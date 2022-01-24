Global NFT Marketplace Kreatorhood Selects Nuvei to Help Digital Content Creators

Nuvei Powers Payments for NFT Marketplace Kreatorhood Nuvei is the payment partner of choice for marketplaces and cryptocurrencies

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has been selected by Kreatorhood, an environmentally-friendly global NFT (Non-Fungible Token) marketplace, to power payments for digital content creators and sellers around the world.

Kreatorhood is an NFT marketplace focused on art, music, performance and sports that helps creators turn their digital content into limited edition NFTs on the blockchain. Kreatorhood’s mission is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of NFTs. Through its proprietary technology, Kreatorhood removes the barriers to entry of buying and selling NFTs. The partnership with Nuvei enables Kreatorhood’s client network to enjoy a seamless payment experience across the blockchain and all payment methods, no matter where they are located.

Kreatorhood Director Ayesha Kanji said the collaboration would enhance the opportunities for creators to earn money from their work.

“We wanted to make the process of buying an NFT as simple as swiping a credit card,” Kanji said. “From the outset, Nuvei understood that we wanted to make NFTs more accessible to a mainstream audience. By selling through Kreatorhood, creators can sell to a much larger audience, not just crypto natives.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “We’re delighted to be powering payments for Kreatorhood and playing our role to help content creators with new ways to buy, sell and earn through our payment capabilities. Through our advanced payments platform, we will mirror a traditional eCommerce experience for Kreatorhood’s users. The NFTs are minted through a sidechain, meaning they are also eco-friendly, which is hugely important to us as a company.”

Traditionally, NFT marketplaces focus on crypto as a method of payment, which can be a barrier for many people. Now, thanks to this partnership, NFTs are accessible to all, giving the rest of us an opportunity to trade on the blockchain. Additionally, by simplifying the payments process, Nuvei and Kreatorhood have built a bridge to the metaverse, giving more people in an era of virtual commerce a chance to own a unique digital asset and ultimately a piece of the future.

The partnership further cements Nuvei as the payment partner of choice for marketplaces and cryptocurrencies. At the same time, Kreatorhood benefits from Nuvei’s seamless split payout capabilities, extensive range of local alternative payment methods, and the company’s agile, scalable technology.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Kreatorhood

Kreatorhood is an environmentally-friendly NFT platform built on the Polygon blockchain, where the world’s most talented creators and collectors buy, sell and earn together. We’ve made buying and selling NFTs simple without the complexities of blockchain. We are the bridge for mainstream creators, brands and buyers to the blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.kreatorhood.com

