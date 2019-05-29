Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Will Reach to USD 3,125 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global NGS sample preparation market was approximately USD 935 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 3,125 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 18.9% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “NGS Sample Preparation Market by Workflow (Target Enrichment and Library Preparation), by Product (Consumables & Reagents and Workstations), Technology (Nanopore Sequencing, Sequencing by Synthesis, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, and Ion Semiconductor Sequencing), and by Application (Drug Discovery, Animal & Agricultural Research, Diagnostics, Precision Medicine, Biomarker Discovery, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global NGS sample preparation market was approximately USD 935 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 3,125 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 18.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is one of the high-throughput methods for DNA sequencing and uses the concept of massively parallel processing. It is also referred to as massively parallel sequencing. NGS platforms vary in sequencing chemistry and engineering configurations. NGS techniques enable the determination of RNA structures. The use of NGS has enabled sequencing of the entire human genome in a single day. NGS technologies have increased the speed and precision of genome sequencing. Advances in sample preparation processes and kits to standardize and streamline stages are making NGS more reachable to scientists.

Browse through 72 Tables & 33 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Type, Products, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Growing incidence of genetic disorders, improvements in NGS platforms, decreasing sequencing costs, enhancing reimbursement situation for diagnostic examinations based on NGS, rising number of research projects in genome research, and growing demand for nucleic acid sequencing will be majorly driving the growth of the global NGS sample preparation market. However, the high cost of NGS and strict NGS-related guidelines in some countries may restrict the growth of this global market.

The global NGS sample preparation market is split into the workflow, product, technology, and application. Based on workflow, the NGS sample preparation market includes target enrichment and library preparation (RNA and DNA). The product segment includes consumables and reagents and workstations. The consumables and reagents segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the future, due to the decreasing sequencing cost, the presence of advanced NGS platforms, and increasing NGS applications. The technology segment includes nanopore sequencing, sequencing by synthesis (SBS), single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, and ion semiconductor sequencing. The application segment includes drug discovery, animal and agricultural research, diagnostics, precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and others. The diagnostics segment is expected to represent the largest market share in the future, owing to the increasing cancer cases and advantageous reimbursements for NGS-based examinations.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/ngs-sample-preparation-market

North America is the dominant region in the global NGS sample preparation market and will display rapid growth in the future. The U.S. is a major drug discovery services market in North America, which will grow rapidly over the projected timeframe. This progress can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the government as well as non-government bodies for the adoption of NGS technologies, rapid acceptance of NGS diagnostics, and quick implementation of the latest technologies. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding precision medicine is also expected to fuel the progress of this regional market.

The European NGS sample preparation market will show substantial progress in the future, owing to increasing incidences of cancer, growing geriatric population base, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure.

Browse the full “NGS Sample Preparation Market by Workflow (Target Enrichment and Library Preparation), by Product (Consumables & Reagents and Workstations), Technology (Nanopore Sequencing, Sequencing by Synthesis, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, and Ion Semiconductor Sequencing), and by Application (Drug Discovery, Animal & Agricultural Research, Diagnostics, Precision Medicine, Biomarker Discovery, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ngs-sample-preparation-market

The Asia Pacific NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow rapidly over the estimated time period. China, Japan, and India are expected to lead the growth for drug discovery in the region. Developments in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be driven by growing cancer prevalence, owing to high tobacco use, and positive reimbursement situation.

The Latin America NGS sample preparation market will demonstrate swift progress over the assessment time period, due to growing investments made by key players in the region and initiatives taken by governments. The Middle Eastern and African region is projected to show restricted growth due to the non-availability of the latest healthcare infrastructure.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Some major players of global NGS sample preparation market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, F Hoffman-La Roche, Macrogen, and Eurofins Scientific.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4162

This report segments the global NGS sample preparation market into:

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Workflow

Target Enrichment

Library Preparation

RNA

DNA

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Product

Consumables and Reagents

Workstations

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Technology

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Application

Drug Discovery

Animal and Agricultural Research

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Biomarker Discovery

Others

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-gas-analyzer-market

Genomics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/genomics-market

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioinformatics-market

Cell Isolation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-isolation-market

Biosimulation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biosimulation-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://zmrindustryjournal.us | http://zmrresearchnews.us | http://zmrmarketjournal.com | http://zmrindustrynews.us | http://zmrnewsmagazine.com | https://zmrnewsblog.com | http://zmrmarketresearch.com | http://zmrindustryanalysis.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com