What are Nurse Call Systems? How big is the Nurse Call Systems Industry?

Report Overview:

A nurse call system is a method of communication between a patient and a caregiver that is initiated by the patient themselves. The patient is equipped with a nurse call button, which, when used in a medical facility or clinic, enables the patient to summon assistance simply by pressing a button on the device. In addition to this, the nurse call system provides assistance to healthcare personnel in successfully managing the workload they are responsible for. According to the reports, the nurse call systems allow the staff to quickly access the patients and offer them with timely care. In addition to this, a healthcare professional is able to have an appropriate alert installed in the patient’s hospital room so that they may quickly attend to patients in the event of an emergency.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Growth Factors

Increases in expenditure on healthcare are expected to have a positive impact on the overall size of the global market in the years to come.

The growing proportion of elderly people in the world’s population is a primary factor driving the rise of the nurse call systems market in every region. In addition, an increase in healthcare spending by the government, advantageous remuneration regulations, and the requirement for improved healthcare amenities would all contribute to a massive increase in market demand internationally. In the coming years, the addition of new features to nurse call systems in conjunction with product improvements is projected to contribute lucratively to the expansion of the overall revenue of the global market. There has been a significant rise in the number of new hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare unit setups, and there is also a growing need for efficient and emergency medical treatments in these institutions. This has resulted in a tremendous demand for nurse call systems, which has in turn expanded the size of the global market. Earnings from the global market are projected to increase over the next few years as a result of new product introductions. For instance, the Tunstall Group just launched a brand new nurse call system in the United Kingdom that is known as Tunstall Carecom.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 18 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.03% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Baxter International Inc., Grifols, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Intercall Systems Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems LLC, West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc., CVS Health Corporation, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nurse Call Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for nurse call systems may be broken down into five distinct submarkets: end-user, type of technology, application, and region.

The global nurse call systems market may be broken down into two categories in terms of the underlying communication technology: wired communication and wireless communication. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market category for wireless communication, which accounted for roughly 37% of the total revenue share of the global market in 2022, will record the greatest CAGR over the course of the following years. Breakthroughs in wireless communication technologies that have led to a big demand for their products across a variety of healthcare units could be responsible for the rise of the category in the time frame that is projected.

The global nurse call systems market may be broken down into three distinct segments: hospitals, assisted living and nursing centers, and home care settings. These divisions are based on the industry’s end-users. In addition, the hospitals sector, which accounted for a significant portion of the global industry’s revenue share in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the sector worldwide throughout the course of the analysis timeframe. The segmental growth that occurred over the course of the evaluation period may be attributable to the increasing need for patient safety as well as the enhancement of the effectiveness of caretakers and nursing staff in hospitals.

The global market for nurse call systems is segmented into the following submarkets according to the applications that they are used for: alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wandering control, and fall detection & prevention. In addition, the alarms and communications sector, which was already a significant contributor to the revenue share of the global business in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the global industry over the course of the analysis timeline. The capacity of nurse call systems to efficiently streamline communication between patients and nurses, which in turn ensures that patients are treated in a timely and real-time manner, may be ascribed to the segmental expansion that has occurred over the assessment timeline.

The global market for nurse call systems may be broken down into four different categories dependent on the type of system: button-based systems, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems.

The global Nurse Call Systems market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

By Application

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

By End-User

Hospitals

Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

Home Care Settings

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Nurse Call Systems market include –

Baxter International Inc.

Grifols

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Siemens AG

Intercall Systems Inc.

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Nurse Call Systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.03% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Nurse Call Systems market size was valued at around US$ 12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 18 billion by 2030.

The global nurse call systems market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing rise in healthcare spending.

In terms of technology, the wired segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on application, the alarms & communications segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific nurse call systems industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Nurse Call Systems industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Nurse Call Systems Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Nurse Call Systems Industry?

What segments does the Nurse Call Systems Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nurse Call Systems Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain global market domination over the anticipated timespan

North America, which contributed about half of the global nurse call systems market revenue in 2022, is likely to retain its market dominance over the projected timespan. Furthermore, the regional market growth can be due to rising awareness about benefits offered by nurse call systems among healthcare service providers and patients.

Asia-Pacific nurse call systems industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of strong healthcare systems and key product manufacturers in countries such as India and China.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



